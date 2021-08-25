Log in
    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange - 08/24
6.2 BGN   0.00%
11:31aMONBAT : Monthly results of Monbat AD for July 2021
PU
08/02MONBAT : announces a new Executive Member
PU
07/27MONBAT : reports an increase of the consolidated monthly results for June 2021
PU
Monbat : Monthly results of Monbat AD for July 2021

08/25/2021 | 11:31am EDT
In July, 2021 the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 25 756 thousand which represents а decrease of 7.50% compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations generated in July, 2020.

The consolidated data for the first seven months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 202 078 thousand which represents an increase by 25.00% compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the same period of 2020.

The generated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the seven months of 2021 in the amount of BGN 202 078 thousand are allocated as follows:

Production

BGN 192 875 thousand

Products

BGN 268 thousand

Services

BGN 3 265 thousand

Others

BGN 5 670 thousand

The generated consolidated result before taxes of the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD for July, 2021 is a profit of BGN 928 thousand, which represents an increase by 17.60% compared to the consolidated result before taxes for the same period of 2020.

The consolidated data for the first seven months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated profit before taxes to the amount of BGN 14 450 thousand, which represents an increase by 101.20% compared to the generated consolidated profit before taxes for same period of 2020.

The consolidated EBITDA of the Group for July 2021 stands at BGN 2 839 thousand which represents а decrease by 34.40% to the consolidated EBITDA for July 2020.

The consolidated data for the first seven months of 2021 show that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated EBITDA to the amount of BGN 28 489 thousand which represents an increase of 32.50 % compared to same period of 2020.

Notes: Other revenues recognized in the comparable period for the first seven months of 2020 are adjusted with BGN 1 305 thousand. The value of the adjustment relates to recorded revenues in connection with fixed assets sold on sale and lease back arrangement, for which after review it has been concluded that the criteria stipulated in IFRS 15 for revenue recognition and respectively write-off of the carrying amount of the sale have not been met.

Disclaimer

Monbat AD published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 15:30:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
