Notification for a dividend distribution 21.07.2023 13:03:36 (local time)
Company: Monbat AD-Sofia (MONB)
Concerning the dividend distribution decision for 2022, taken by the General Meeting of Shareholders of Monbat AD on 29 June 2023, the company informs of the following:
- Gross dividend per share: BGN 0.10263
- Starting date of dividend payout: 14 August 2023
- Dividend payout: Via the Central Depository and CB UniCredit Bulbank
The notice is available in English on the financial website X3News.
