We would like to announce herewith that on 02 August 2023 under the buy-back programme, Monbat AD has bought back 4 000 company's own shares (treasury shares) at the average price of BGN 4,49716 per share.

The total number of the own shares (treasury shares) hold by the company by 02.08.2023 is 33 545 shares or 0,086 % of voting rights of Monbat AD.