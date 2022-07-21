Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Monbat AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-17
5.150 BGN   -0.96%
01:54pMONBAT : Notification regarding interest payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170
PU
06:34aMONBAT : Coupon Payment
PU
07/12MONBAT : Announcement regarding the dividend
PU
NewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Most relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monbat : Notification regarding interest payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170

07/21/2022 | 01:54pm EDT
LEGAL BASIS: art. 100e 1, para. 1, item 3, letter "d" of the Public Offering of Securities Act.

"MONBAT" AD, as issuer of the bond issue, ISIN code BG2100023170, notifies of an interest payment due on 20.07.2022, made on the same date.

Total amount of interest payment: EUR 416 771

Date on which the composition of the bondholders was determined: 15.07.2022.

Payment amount per bond: EUR 14.8767

Maturity date of next interest payment: 20.01.2023

Disclaimer

Monbat AD published this content on 21 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2022 17:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 373 M - -
Net income 2021 2,99 M - -
Net Debt 2021 175 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 201 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 044
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart MONBAT AD
Duration : Period :
Monbat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atanas Stoilov Bobokov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Spiriev Group Financial Director
Georgi Nikolaev Trenchev Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Stoyan Jivkov Stalev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONBAT AD-12.71%105
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-11.39%190 046
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%68 572
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-17.08%28 140
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-17.66%10 449
PYLON TECHNOLOGIES CO., LTD.96.95%9 321