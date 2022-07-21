Monbat : Notification regarding interest payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170

LEGAL BASIS: art. 100e 1, para. 1, item 3, letter "d" of the Public Offering of Securities Act.

"MONBAT" AD, as issuer of the bond issue, ISIN code BG2100023170, notifies of an interest payment due on 20.07.2022, made on the same date.

Total amount of interest payment: EUR 416 771

Date on which the composition of the bondholders was determined: 15.07.2022.

Payment amount per bond: EUR 14.8767

Maturity date of next interest payment: 20.01.2023