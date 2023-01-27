Monbat : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

27.01.2023 12:30:32 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:

Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-27T10:30:00.Z

Action type Suspension

Reasons for the action execution of the delayed amortization payment

Effective from 2023-01-27T10:23:00.Z

Effective to 2023-01-30T07:30:00.Z

Ongoing True

Trading venue(s) XBUL

Issuer name Monbat AD-Sofia

Issuer 213800ZH4VUOQOUVYX93

Instrument identifier BG2100023170

Instrument full name Monbat bond

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

