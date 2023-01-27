Advanced search
    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-25
4.380 BGN   -3.10%
05:56aMonbat : Notification regarding principal payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170
PU
05:36aMonbat : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
PU
01/23Monbat : Notification regarding interest payment on corporate bond issue with ISIN code - BG 2100023170
PU
Monbat : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

01/27/2023 | 05:36am EST
Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments 27.01.2023 12:30:32 (local time)

Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-27T10:30:00.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action execution of the delayed amortization payment
Effective from 2023-01-27T10:23:00.Z
Effective to 2023-01-30T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Monbat AD-Sofia
Issuer 213800ZH4VUOQOUVYX93
Instrument identifier BG2100023170
Instrument full name Monbat bond
Disclaimer

Monbat AD published this content on 27 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2023 10:35:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 373 M 207 M 207 M
Net income 2021 2,99 M 1,66 M 1,66 M
Net Debt 2021 175 M 97,1 M 97,1 M
P/E ratio 2021 77,0x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 171 M 94,8 M 94,8 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 1 044
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart MONBAT AD
Monbat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Atanas Stoilov Bobokov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Spiriev Group Financial Director
Georgi Nikolaev Trenchev Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Stoyan Jivkov Stalev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONBAT AD-5.19%95
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED14.89%162 767
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.18.71%97 974
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-3.45%25 539
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.14.44%8 336
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.10.27%8 306