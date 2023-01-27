Monbat : Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments

Suspension from trading of registered financial instruments
27.01.2023 12:30:32 (local time)
Trading Suspensions & Removals:
Date and time of the publication / communication 2023-01-27T10:30:00.Z
Action type Suspension
Reasons for the action execution of the delayed amortization payment
Effective from 2023-01-27T10:23:00.Z
Effective to 2023-01-30T07:30:00.Z
Ongoing True
Trading venue(s) XBUL
Issuer name Monbat AD-Sofia
Issuer 213800ZH4VUOQOUVYX93
Instrument identifier BG2100023170
Instrument full name Monbat bond
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Disclaimer
