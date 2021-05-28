Monbat : Growth in the consolidated results of the Group for April 2021

In April, 2021 the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 29 422 thousand which represents an increase of 47.50 % compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations generated in April, 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 119 243 thousand which represents an increase by 29.90 % compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the same period of 2020.

The generated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the first four months of 2021 in the amount of BGN 119 243 thousand are allocated as follows:

Production BGN 113 263 thousand Products BGN 166 thousand Services BGN 2 133 thousand Others BGN 3 681 thousand

The generated consolidated result before taxes of the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD for April, 2021 is a profit of BGN 1 786 thousand, which represents an increase by 201.20 % compared to the consolidated result before taxes for the same period of 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated profit before taxes to the amount of BGN 9 993 thousand, which represents an increase by 165.70 % compared to the generated consolidated profit before taxes for same period of 2020.

The consolidated EBITDA of the Group for April 2021 stands at BGN 4 549 thousand which represents an increase by 104.40 % to the consolidated EBITDA for April 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 show that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated EBITDA to the amount of BGN 17 514 thousand which represents an increase of 63.10 % compared to same period of 2020.

Notes: Other revenues recognized in the comparable period for the first four months of 2020 are adjusted with BGN 1 305 thousand. The value of the adjustment relates to recorded revenues in connection with fixed assets sold on sale and lease back arrangement, for which after review it has been concluded that the criteria stipulated in IFRS 15 for revenue recognition and respectively write-off of the carrying amount of the sale have not been met.