  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Bulgaria
  4. Bulgaria Stock Exchange
  5. Monbat AD
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONB   BG1100075065

MONBAT AD

(MONB)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Monbat : Growth in the consolidated results of the Group for April 2021

05/28/2021 | 02:57am EDT
In April, 2021 the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 29 422 thousand which represents an increase of 47.50 % compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations generated in April, 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated consolidated net sales revenues to the amount of BGN 119 243 thousand which represents an increase by 29.90 % compared to the consolidated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the same period of 2020.

The generated net sales revenues from continuing operations for the first four months of 2021 in the amount of BGN 119 243 thousand are allocated as follows:

Production

BGN 113 263 thousand

Products

BGN 166 thousand

Services

BGN 2 133 thousand

Others

BGN 3 681 thousand

The generated consolidated result before taxes of the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD for April, 2021 is a profit of BGN 1 786 thousand, which represents an increase by 201.20 % compared to the consolidated result before taxes for the same period of 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 shows that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated profit before taxes to the amount of BGN 9 993 thousand, which represents an increase by 165.70 % compared to the generated consolidated profit before taxes for same period of 2020.

The consolidated EBITDA of the Group for April 2021 stands at BGN 4 549 thousand which represents an increase by 104.40 % to the consolidated EBITDA for April 2020.

The consolidated data for the first four months of 2021 show that the companies in the economic group of Monbat AD have generated EBITDA to the amount of BGN 17 514 thousand which represents an increase of 63.10 % compared to same period of 2020.

Notes: Other revenues recognized in the comparable period for the first four months of 2020 are adjusted with BGN 1 305 thousand. The value of the adjustment relates to recorded revenues in connection with fixed assets sold on sale and lease back arrangement, for which after review it has been concluded that the criteria stipulated in IFRS 15 for revenue recognition and respectively write-off of the carrying amount of the sale have not been met.

Disclaimer

Monbat AD published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 06:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 303 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 1,29 M 0,80 M 0,80 M
Net Debt 2020 168 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 121x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 222 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 044
Free-Float 29,4%
Chart MONBAT AD
Duration : Period :
Monbat AD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,21 BGN
Last Close Price 5,70 BGN
Spread / Highest target -8,60%
Spread / Average Target -8,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,60%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Atanas Stoilov Bobokov Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Viktor Spiriev Group Financial Director
Georgi Nikolaev Trenchev Independent Director
Alexander Victorov Tchaouchev Independent Director
Stoyan Jivkov Stalev Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONBAT AD42.50%139
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED9.37%140 494
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD22.82%30 375
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-4.33%9 620
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-8.99%6 767
VARTA AG4.86%6 250