Monbat : signs a contract for the purchase of 60% of the shares of Tunisian Company of Batteries NOUR

05/13/2021 | 05:28am EDT
Following the Monbat AD Board of Directors decision, a contract for the purchase of shares representing 60% of the capital of Tunisian Company of Batteries NOUR, was signed on May 12, 2021.
The signed contract is in accordance with the preliminary approved transaction parameters whereby Monbat AD will acquire 720,000 shares. Payment of the price and transfer of the shares will take place within the accepted by the parties term. Monbat AD will pay the share price in amount of EUR 10 300 000, using the unutilized part of the bond issue ISIN BG2100023170 and the difference will be financed by own funds.

Monbat AD published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 09:27:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
