EssilorLuxottica and Moncler have signed an exclusive licensing agreement that includes the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear.

The agreement, disclosed Wednesday, will go into effect from January 2024 and will last until December 2028.

The deal has an automatic renewal option for an additional five-year period, the companies said.

The first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica will be available from September 2024, the companies said.

The companies didn't disclose financial details.

