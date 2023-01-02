Funds move in on Moncler and Seri Industrial

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of December 30, 2022:
FTSE MIB
Citadel Advisors Europe cuts short position on Moncler to 0.59% from 0.67%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.75% from 1.60%
By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter
