2022Listings mixed; low trading volumes
AN
2022Milan black jersey of Europe under threshold 24,000
AN
2022China-addicted luxury stocks cheer Beijing's looser COVID curbs
RE
Funds move in on Moncler and Seri Industrial

01/02/2023 | 10:32am EST
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of December 30, 2022:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Citadel Advisors Europe cuts short position on Moncler to 0.59% from 0.67%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Guevora Fund raises short on Seri Industrial to 1.75% from 1.60%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

