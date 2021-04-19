Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Moncler S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONC   IT0004965148

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/19 12:26:39 pm
51.31 EUR   -0.37%
04/16Buying diamonds in lockdown? WhatsApp can be your best friend
RE
03/30European stocks hover near record high with banks in lead
RE
03/25MONCLER S P A  : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Etro is considering interest from L Catterton -source

04/19/2021 | 12:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Etro is seen in a shop in downtown Rome

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian fashion group Etro said on Monday it was assessing possible partnerships to drive future growth after reports of interest from buyout firm L Catterton.

A source close to the matter earlier on Monday told Reuters the Milan-based luxury brand was considering an expression of interest from L Catterton, an investment firm born out of a partnership among Catterton, LVMH and its owner Bernard Arnault.

The source said talks between the family-owned Milanese company, which is being assisted by Rothschild, and the private equity firm were at a preliminary stage.

Asked for a comment, Etro said the group "is focused on creating the conditions for future business growth" and "possible partnerships to help this process are also being explored."

So far, no binding agreements have been reached, it added.

L Catterton declined to comment.

The pandemic has led to an unprecedented fall in sales for the fashion and luxury industry in 2020, prompting M&A deals.

In the last few months Italian fashion group OTB acquired German label Jil Sander, and down jacket maker Moncler agreed to buy smaller Italian high-end streetwear and fashion brand Stone Island.

The interest of L Catterton for the Milan-based group was first reported by Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore.

The group reported a core profit of 16 million euros in 2019 the newspaper said.

Etro, famous for its colourful paisley patterns, was founded by Gimmo Etro as a textile company in Milan in 1968 and remains a family-run business.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin and Claudia Cristoferi; editing by Jason Neely and Richard Chang)


© Reuters 2021
All news about MONCLER S.P.A.
04/16Buying diamonds in lockdown? WhatsApp can be your best friend
RE
03/30European stocks hover near record high with banks in lead
RE
03/25MONCLER S P A  : Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/10MONCLER S P A  : Issues $476.1 Million of Shares
MT
03/10MONCLER S P A  : CEO holding places 3.2% stake at 48.80 euros per share
RE
02/24MONCLER S P A  : to Take Full Ownership of Stone Island
MT
02/19GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Novavax, IBM, Swiss Re
02/18MONCLER S P A  : Fy 2020 financial results
PU
02/18GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Walmart, Daimler, Facebook
02/18MONCLER S.P.A.  : Annual results
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 885 M 2 266 M 2 266 M
Net income 2021 355 M 426 M 426 M
Net cash 2021 417 M 502 M 502 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,0x
Yield 2021 1,00%
Capitalization 13 807 M 16 539 M 16 600 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,10x
EV / Sales 2022 6,02x
Nbr of Employees 4 398
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart MONCLER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Moncler S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONCLER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 54,17 €
Last Close Price 51,50 €
Spread / Highest target 35,9%
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -50,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Executive Director, COO & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrea Bonante Secretary & Head-Compliance
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Nerio Alessandri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.2.71%16 539
LVMH MOëT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE23.31%380 276
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-6.88%42 252
V.F. CORPORATION-0.78%33 200
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED12.57%19 118
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.44.57%11 623
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ