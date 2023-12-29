(Alliance News) - Piazza Affari, confirming the trend of futures before the bell rang, moves in a bullish trend in the last session of the week and year. Trading rooms remain true to the narrative espousing the Fed's accommodative stance at its December meeting, where it signaled multiple rate cuts through 2024.

The European Central Bank and the Bank of England, on the other hand, have indicated no intention to cut rates anytime soon, while other major central banks are expected to follow the Fed in easing monetary policy.

As a result, the FTSE Mib marks a gain of 0.4 percent to 30,439.56.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 is trading above 0.2 percent, Paris' CAC 40 is advancing 0.4 percent, and Frankfurt's DAX 40 is advancing 0.3 percent.

Among the smaller listings, the Mid-Cap is advancing with 0.2% to 44,701.38, the Small-Cap is up 0.3% to 28,401.48, and Italy Growth is advancing 0.4% to 8,284.30.

On the Mib, Moncler is off to a good start, advancing 1.0% to EUR56.12 per share after three bearish sessions.

ERG, on the other hand, marks a plus 0.8%, with new price at EUR29.00 per share. The company on Thursday reported that through its subsidiary ERG Eolienne France SAS, it has signed an agreement with QEnergy France SAS, a leading renewable energy operator in France, to acquire 100% of CEPE Renouvellement Haut Cabardès SAS, a company that owns a 73.2 MW wind and solar portfolio in France.

Good buying also on Ferrari, which moves up 0.8 percent, after two equally bullish sessions.

Banca Monte dei Paschi, however, gives up 0.5 percent with new price at EUR3.07 per share.

On the MidCap, Acea advances 1.3% to EUR13.74 per share, pointing to its third bullish session.

De'Longhi, on the other hand, advances 1.1 percent to EUR30.86, following a 0.5 percent green light on the eve.

Good buys also on Digital Value, which scores a plus 1.0% after the 0.8% loss on eve.

On the SmallCap, Mondo TV brings the bar forward 8.4% after closing in double digits bullish on eve.

Greenthesis, on the other hand, marks a green of 3.6 percent, on the heels of eve's gain, albeit down 0.2 percent.

For Digital Bros, also among the best performers, assets, on the other hand, are 2.1 percent, following the 1.4 percent red of the previous session.

Among SMEs, on the other hand, Doxee pushes ahead 8.4 percent, with new price at EUR3.22 per share following the previous session's 8.5 percent gain.

Fae Technology, on the other hand, marks a plus 3.2%, positioning itself toward the fourth session to close on the bullish side.

On a negative note, High Quality Food marks a minus 3.5 percent, following a double-digit rise in the previous session.

In New York on European night, the Dow closed up 0.1 percent, the Nasdaq closed just below par, and the S&P 500 closed just above par.

Among Asian exchanges, however, the Shanghai Composite marked a 0.8 percent increase, the Hang Seng marked a fractional rise, while the Nikkei gave up 0.2 percent.

Among currencies, the euro changes hands at USD1.1061 against USD1.1090 recorded at Thursday's European stock close while the pound is worth USD1.2741 from USD1.2759 on Thursday evening.

Brent crude is worth USD77.51 per barrel versus USD78.98 per barrel at Thursday's close. Gold, meanwhile, trades at USD2,070.57 an ounce from USD2,085.15 an ounce on Thursday evening.

Friday's macroeconomic calendar calls for the current account balance at 1000 CET from Spain.

Among companies listed on the Stock Exchange, no particular announcements are expected.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

