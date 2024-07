Moncler S.p.A. designs, produces, and sells luxury parkas. The group also offers winter clothing (coats, pants, shirts and sweaters), shoes, purses, and accessories (gloves, hats, scarves, and cowls). Sales break down by activity as follows: - retail distribution (78.3%): at the end of 2023, owned a network of 269 outlets distributed between Moncler (269) and Stone Island (81), located in Europe/Middle East/Africa (121), Asia (178) and Americas (51); - wholesale distribution (21.7%): owned a network of 72 stores distributed between Moncler (57) and Stone Island (15). Net sales (excluding Stone Island) are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (35.4%), Asia (50.2%) and America (14.4%).