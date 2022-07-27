Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Moncler S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONC   IT0004965148

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:25 2022-07-27 pm EDT
43.85 EUR   +4.33%
12:39pMoncler H1 sales beat expectations despite lockdowns in China
RE
11:55aMoncler H1 sales beat expectations with 46% jump
RE
07/13MONCLER S.P.A. : After the accumulation, an upward acceleration ?
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moncler H1 sales beat expectations despite lockdowns in China

07/27/2022 | 12:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MILANO, July 27 (Reuters) - Sales at Italian luxury group Moncler rose 46% at constant exchange rates in the first half of the year, once again beating analysts estimates, despite a slowdown in the second quarter due to lockdowns in China.

Moncler, which acquired smaller rival Stone Island in 2020, said on Wednesday it was confident about the second part of the year, the most important season for a brand known for its warm puffer jackets.

It sees no "significant consequences" from the Ukraine conflict on full-year results and does not expect "at the moment" any impact on profitability from rising costs.

Total sales reached 918.4 million euros ($929.97 million) in the six months to June, which compares with an analyst consensus provided by the company of 894 million euros.

The group reported a 26% sales increase in the second quarter, thanks to strong growth in Europe and United States, South Korea and Japan.

The first half operating profit totalled 180.2 million euros, with a 19.6% margin on revenues, above expectations of 152 million euros.

Both Moncler and Stone Island revenues topped analyst expectations.

However, Moncler sales were hit by lockdowns in China due to the closure of around a third of its stores in April and May, the company said, signalling a strong improvement in June with the reopening of all the shops. ($1 = 0.9876 euros)

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi Editing by Keith Weir)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KERING 0.59% 528 Real-time Quote.-25.75%
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.73% 636 Real-time Quote.-14.00%
MONCLER S.P.A. 2.69% 43.16 Delayed Quote.-34.35%
All news about MONCLER S.P.A.
12:39pMoncler H1 sales beat expectations despite lockdowns in China
RE
11:55aMoncler H1 sales beat expectations with 46% jump
RE
06/01Prada appoints new chief business development officer
RE
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Moncler S.p.A., Q1 2022 Interim Management Statement Call, May 05, 2022
CI
05/05Moncler says 2022 sales forecast doable despite China snag
RE
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Moncler S.p.A. - Analyst/Investor Day
CI
05/04MONCLER S.P.A. : Press Release
CO
05/04MONCLER S.P.A. : 1st quarter results
CO
04/28MONCLER S P A : Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) reference table
PU
04/21MONCLER S.P.A. : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONCLER S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 474 M 2 505 M 2 505 M
Net income 2022 507 M 513 M 513 M
Net cash 2022 712 M 721 M 721 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,5x
Yield 2022 1,74%
Capitalization 11 288 M 11 431 M 11 431 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
EV / Sales 2023 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 5 290
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart MONCLER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Moncler S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONCLER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 42,03 €
Average target price 58,92 €
Spread / Average Target 40,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs COO, Executive Director & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrea Bonante Secretary & Head-Compliance
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Gabriele Galateri di Genola Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.-34.35%11 431
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-14.00%318 776
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-27.60%36 175
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-20.09%22 708
VF CORPORATION-35.15%17 606
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.-29.17%7 034