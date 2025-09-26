HSBC maintains its "Hold" rating on Moncler shares, with a target price trimmed from €53 to €52. While its rating remains unchanged, the broker has reduced its earnings estimates for the group.



The analyst believes that organic sales growth remains limited, particularly due to an expected weaker Q3. HSBC has reduced its EBIT forecasts by an average of 2% for 2025-2027. According to the analyst, the stock is trading at a 2026 P/E of 22.8x, i.e. a 20% discount to the luxury sector.



Management clearly said at its H1 2025 conference call on July 23 that July remained weak. Q3 remains highly exposed to tourism, which is the weak point. While August may have improved slightly (penalized last year by the Paris Olympics), we do not expect a significant improvement compared to Q2, HSBC said.



However, the broker highlights a lack of positive catalysts in the short term, while visibility on fourth-quarter developments remains limited. Our target price of €52 suggests around 3% upside potential, although momentum remains weak.



"Moncler is running several marketing campaigns for its key season, with the launch of its Genius collection with A$AP Rocky in the third quarter and with Jill Sander in December," the analyst noted.