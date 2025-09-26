Oddo BHF maintains its 'Neutral' rating on Moncler shares, with a target price raised from €51.0 to €52.5.



The analyst believes that Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) growth remains sluggish in H2, with a "very cautious" tone for Q3 and Q4, no clear re-acceleration in China and a decline in European tourism.



As a result, the broker has revised down its 2025 forecasts, including the EBIT margin to 28.2% (from 29.0% previously) and DTC growth now expected at 1.9% (from 4.2% previously).



According to the broker's comments, the slight increase in the target is mainly due to a DCF adjustment linked to the change in the financial year, an effect that is almost offset by the lowering of medium/long-term assumptions (group growth at +7% over 10 years, normative margin close to 29%).



The note also says that the expiration of currency hedges could weigh on the margin, complicating its recovery.