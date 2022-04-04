Moncler S p A : 2021 Consolidated non-Financial Statement

1

INDEX

Letter to stakeholders The results of our efforts

1. MONCLER GROUP

Values and purpose Group strategy

Moncler Group: a history of innovation deeply rooted in tradition

Market presence Financial performanceResults

Creating value for stakeholders

2. RESPONSIBLE BUSINESS MANAGEMENT

Governance modelCorporate Governance Sustainability Governance Code of Ethics

Risk management

Enterprise Risk Management Model Environmental, social and compliance risksCreating sustainable valueMateriality Matrix

Dialogue with stakeholders Sustainability Plan

3. NURTURE UNIQUENESS

Employees in numbers

Geographical areas and professional categories Age, length of service and education level Nationality of local management Employment contracts

Turnover

Management and developmentRecruitment

Training Remuneration Benefits Development Employee engagementDiversity, equity and equal Opportunities

Occupational health and safetyManagement system

From prevention to control Training and information Health and wellbeingIndustrial relations

4. BE FAIR

Supply chain profileSupply Chain ExcellenceResponsible sourcingAnimal welfare and traceabilityDialogue to grow Together

Client experience 2.0

Wholesale Excellence Understanding and fulfilling customer expectations

Fight against counterfeiting Transparent and responsible Communication

Digital strategy

5. THINK CIRCULAR & BOLD

Style

Product and innovationPackaging

Quality and safetyProduct quality and safety Down quality

7. GIVE BACK

Supporting communitiesSupport to scientific research Initiatives for the social and economic development of communities

Support to the populations in emergency situations

8. APPENDIX

6. ACT ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Environmental policy and management system

Resource management and consumptionThe Group's commitment to fight climate change Logistics system

Waste

Guide to the report Additional information Statement of assurance GRI content index Glossary Contacts

LETTER TO STAKEHOLDERS

2021 was another year characterised by change and uncertainty.

However, it was also a year in which, despite the complex macro-environment, Moncler has generated strongfinancial results which were well above the pre-pandemic levels.

Numbers are important, but their true value lies in the manner in which they have been achieved. Success onlymakes sense and has a long-term future when it creates value for everyone.

This past year was notable to me for two important reasons: Stone Island joining the Moncler family and thegrowth of our internal culture of sustainability.

The results achieved in 2021 are evidence of a collective effort, common at all levels across Stone Island and Moncler. Every one of us in the company addresses the social and environmental challenges with humility andambition.

If I look back at everyone's effort, I think that over the years we have done a lot to fully integrate sustainabilityinto our business model.

In 2021, for the third year in a row, Moncler topped our industry in theDow Jones Sustainability Index World and Europe. As a Group we achieved carbon neutrality at our sites worldwide and we are working to reduce emissions in our supply chain. We have almost eliminated single-use virgin plastic and started to recycle nylon scraps from production in a view of a circular economy. Also, we have protected over 80,000 vulnerable peoplefrom the cold over the last five years.

But, if I look ahead to the urgent social and environmental challenges facing the world today, I realise that weneed a change of pace.

We have achieved a lot, but it is not enough.

Younger generations are disillusioned and keep reminding everyone that there is no more time for hesitation,there is only room left for action.

The future requires everyone to take responsibility.

Every day this responsibility urges us to look critically at the impact of our decisions and commit to change what needs to be changed. It is not always simple and we do not always succeed. But we do not give up.

Every step forward, every successful effort, is a big or small action to protect everyone's future.

To give young people hopes instead of empty promises.

REMO RUFFINI

CHAIRMAN AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

