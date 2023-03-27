Moncler S p A : 2022 Report on Corporate Governance and Ownership Structure

Advanced search
03/27/2023
MONCLER S.p.A.

Registered office: Milan, Via Stendhal, 47 - Share capital: Euro 54,925,534.60 fully paid-in

Company Register of Milan and fiscal code no. 04642290961 - REA no. 1763158

REPORT ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

AND OWNERSHIP STRUCTURES

Prepared in accordance with Art. 123-bis of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 for financial year 2022

Approved by the Board of Directors on 28 February 2023

Published on the website www.monclergroup.com,under Sections "Governance/Shareholders' Meeting" and "Governance/Documents and procedures"

INDEX

GLOSSARY ............................................................................................................................................................................... 5

1 PROFILE OF THE ISSUER ............................................................................................................................................. 7

  • 2 INFORMATION ON OWNERSHIP STRUCTURES ........................................................................................... 10

  • 3 COMPLIANCE ............................................................................................................................................................... 17

  • 4 BOARD OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................................................................... 17

  • 5 MANAGEMENT OF CORPORATE INFORMATION ........................................................................................ 55

  • 6 BOARD COMMITTEES ............................................................................................................................................... 56

  • 7 BOARD REVIEW AND CONTINUITY PLANS .................................................................................................... 57

  • 8 REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS AND NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE... 58

  • 9 INTERNAL CONTROL AND RISK MANAGEMENT SYSTEM - CONTROL, RISK AND

  • SUSTAINABILITY COMMITTEE ............................................................................................................................... 61

  • 10 INTERESTS OF DIRECTORS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS .................................................... 76

  • 11 BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS .................................................................................................................... 78

  • 12 RELATIONS WITH SHAREHOLDERS .................................................................................................................... 84

  • 13 SHAREHOLDERS' MEETINGS ................................................................................................................................. 86

  • 14 ADDITIONAL CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES ............................................................................ 88

  • 15 CHANGES SINCE THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ............................................................................... 89

  • 16 CONSIDERATIONS ON THE LETTER SENT BY THE CHAIR OF THE CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

    COMMITTEE ON DECEMBER 3, 2021 ................................................................................................................. 89

TABLES .................................................................................................................................................................................... 92

TABLE 1: INFORMATION ON CORPORATE STRUCTURES ................................................................................. 92

TABLE 2: STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND OF THE COMMITTEES .............................. 61

TABLE 3: STRUCTURE OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITORS ............................................................... 64

GLOSSARY1

Board of Directors or Board

The board of directors of Moncler.

Board of Statutory Auditors

The board of statutory auditors of Moncler.

CEO

Chief Executive Officer i.e., the person in charge of managing identifiable in Remo Ruffini, Chairman and Executive Director of Moncler.

Consob Market Rules

The Regulation on markets issued by Consob by means of Resolution no. 16191 of 12 March 2007, as subsequently amended and integrated.

Consob Related Party Transactions Regulation or RPT Regulation

The Regulation issued by Consob by way of Resolution no. 17221 of 12 March 2010 on related party transactions, as subsequently amended and integrated.

Consolidated Law on Finance

Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and integrated.

Corporate Governance Code or Code

The corporate governance code of listed companies in force at the date of this Report and approved by the Corporate Governance Committee promoted by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ABI, Ania, Assogestioni, Assonime and Confindustria.

Financial Year or Year

The financial year ended December 31, 2022 to which this Report relates.

Internal Control and Risk Management System or ICRMS

The internal control and risk management system of Moncler.

Issuers' Regulation

The Regulation issued by Consob by Resolution no. 11971 of 14 May 1999 regarding stock issuers, as subsequently amended and integrated.

Market Abuse Regulation or MAR

The EU Regulation no. 596/2014 as subsequently integrated and implemented.

Moncler Group or Group

Collectively the Issuer and the other companies directly or indirectly controlled by Moncler pursuant to Art. 93 of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

1 Unless otherwise specified, the following definitions included in the Corporate Governance Code shall also be deemed to apply: directors, Executive Directors, Independent Directors, significant shareholder, Chief Executive Officer, Board of Directors, control body, Business Plan, concentrated ownership company, large company, sustainable success, Top Management.

Moncler or Company

Moncler S.p.A., a company with registered office in Milan, Via Stendhal, 47, Company Register of Milan, taxpayer's code and VAT number 04642290961.

Non-Financial Statement

The consolidated non-financial statement that the Company is required to prepare pursuant to the Legislative Decree no. 254/2016

Remuneration Report

The report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid that the Company is required to prepare pursuant to Art. 123-ter of the Consolidated Law on Finance.

Report

This report on corporate governance and ownership structures, drafted pursuant to Art. 123-bis of the Consolidated Law on Finance as well as according to the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Code.

RPT Procedure

The procedure adopted by the Company with regard to transactions with related parties in accordance with the Consob RPT Regulation as subsequently amended and integrated.

Shareholders' Meeting

The shareholders meeting of Moncler.

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 18:12:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
