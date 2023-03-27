Moncler S p A : Annual Report as of 31 December 2022

ANNUAL REPORT
INDEX
BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT ................................................................................. 1
SECTION ONE ............................................................................................................................................... 2
Chairman's letter .................................................................................................................................................. 2
Group financial highlights ................................................................................................................................... 3
Corporate bodies .................................................................................................................................................. 4
Group chart as at 31 December 2022 ................................................................................................................ 5
Group structure ..................................................................................................................................................... 6
Moncler Group ...................................................................................................................................................... 9
History .................................................................................................................................................................. 10
Values .................................................................................................................................................................... 13
Group Strategy ..................................................................................................................................................... 15
Business model ..................................................................................................................................................... 16
Brand Protection ................................................................................................................................................. 23
Human capital ..................................................................................................................................................... 25
Sustainability ........................................................................................................................................................ 31
Moncler and the financial markets ................................................................................................................... 34
SECTION TWO ........................................................................................................................................... 38
Introduction ......................................................................................................................................................... 38
Performance of the Moncler Group .................................................................................................................. 39
Performance of the Parent Company Moncler S.p.A . .................................................................................... 48
Main risks ............................................................................................................................................................. 50
Corporate governance ....................................................................................................................................... 57
Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................................ 59
Atypical and/or unusual transactions .............................................................................................................. 59
Treasury shares .................................................................................................................................................... 59
Significant events occurred during the Financial Year 2022 ....................................................................... 60
Significant events occurred after the reporting date ...................................................................................... 61
Sustainability ratings update ............................................................................................................................ 62
Business outlook .................................................................................................................................................. 63
Other information ............................................................................................................................................... 64
Motion to approve the financial statements and the allocation of the result for the year ended 31
December 2022 .................................................................................................................................................. 66
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................. 67
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................... 68
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................ 73
1. General information about the Group .......................................................................................................... 73
2. Summary of significant accounting principles used in the preparation of the consolidated financial
statements ............................................................................................................................................................ 78
3. Scope for consolidation ................................................................................................................................. 95
4. Comments on the consolidated income statement ..................................................................................... 97
5. Comments on the consolidated statement of financial position ............................................................. 103
6. Segment information ...................................................................................................................................... 121
7. Commitments and guarantees given ............................................................................................................ 121
8. Contingent liability ....................................................................................................................................... 122
9. Information about financial risks ................................................................................................................. 122
10. Other information ........................................................................................................................................ 126
11. Significant events after the reporting date ............................................................................................... 134
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................................................... 135
SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................................................................. 136
EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................... 142
1. General information ...................................................................................................................................... 142
2. Significant accounting principles ............................................................................................................... 144
3. Comments on the income statement ............................................................................................................ 158
4. Comments on the statement of financial position ..................................................................................... 161
5. Commitments and guarantees given ........................................................................................................... 175
6. Contingent liability ....................................................................................................................................... 175
7. Information about financial risks ................................................................................................................. 176
8. Other information .......................................................................................................................................... 177
9. Significant events after the reporting date ............................................................................................... 184
10. Motion to approve the financial statements and the allocation of the result for the year ended 31
December 2022 ................................................................................................................................................ 184
ATTESTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
ATTESTATION OF THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98
INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITOR
