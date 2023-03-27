Advanced search
    MONC   IT0004965148

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:55:19 2023-03-27 pm EDT
60.73 EUR   +0.15%
12:38pMoncler S P A : Annual Report as of 31 December 2022
PU
03/08Adidas, burnt by Kanye West split, seeks a new focus
RE
03/08Citadel and WorldQuant raise short on Digital Bros.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moncler S p A : Annual Report as of 31 December 2022

03/27/2023 | 12:38pm EDT
ANNUAL REPORT

INDEX

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT ................................................................................. 1

SECTION ONE ............................................................................................................................................... 2

Chairman's letter .................................................................................................................................................. 2

Group financial highlights ................................................................................................................................... 3

Corporate bodies .................................................................................................................................................. 4

Group chart as at 31 December 2022 ................................................................................................................ 5

Group structure ..................................................................................................................................................... 6

Moncler Group ...................................................................................................................................................... 9

History .................................................................................................................................................................. 10

Values .................................................................................................................................................................... 13

Group Strategy ..................................................................................................................................................... 15

Business model ..................................................................................................................................................... 16

Brand Protection ................................................................................................................................................. 23

Human capital ..................................................................................................................................................... 25

Sustainability ........................................................................................................................................................ 31

Moncler and the financial markets ................................................................................................................... 34

SECTION TWO ........................................................................................................................................... 38

Introduction ......................................................................................................................................................... 38

Performance of the Moncler Group .................................................................................................................. 39

Performance of the Parent Company Moncler S.p.A . .................................................................................... 48

Main risks ............................................................................................................................................................. 50

Corporate governance ....................................................................................................................................... 57

Related-party transactions ................................................................................................................................ 59

Atypical and/or unusual transactions .............................................................................................................. 59

Treasury shares .................................................................................................................................................... 59

Significant events occurred during the Financial Year 2022 ....................................................................... 60

Significant events occurred after the reporting date ...................................................................................... 61

Sustainability ratings update ............................................................................................................................ 62

Business outlook .................................................................................................................................................. 63

Other information ............................................................................................................................................... 64

I

Motion to approve the financial statements and the allocation of the result for the year ended 31

December 2022 .................................................................................................................................................. 66

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................................. 67

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ................................................................................................... 68

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ............................................ 73

1. General information about the Group .......................................................................................................... 73

2. Summary of significant accounting principles used in the preparation of the consolidated financial

statements ............................................................................................................................................................ 78

3. Scope for consolidation ................................................................................................................................. 95

4. Comments on the consolidated income statement ..................................................................................... 97

5. Comments on the consolidated statement of financial position ............................................................. 103

6. Segment information ...................................................................................................................................... 121

7. Commitments and guarantees given ............................................................................................................ 121

8. Contingent liability ....................................................................................................................................... 122

9. Information about financial risks ................................................................................................................. 122

10. Other information ........................................................................................................................................ 126

11. Significant events after the reporting date ............................................................................................... 134

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ....................................................................... 135

SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS .............................................................................................................. 136

EXPLANATORY NOTES TO THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ...................................................... 142

1. General information ...................................................................................................................................... 142

2. Significant accounting principles ............................................................................................................... 144

3. Comments on the income statement ............................................................................................................ 158

4. Comments on the statement of financial position ..................................................................................... 161

5. Commitments and guarantees given ........................................................................................................... 175

6. Contingent liability ....................................................................................................................................... 175

7. Information about financial risks ................................................................................................................. 176

8. Other information .......................................................................................................................................... 177

9. Significant events after the reporting date ............................................................................................... 184

10. Motion to approve the financial statements and the allocation of the result for the year ended 31

December 2022 ................................................................................................................................................ 184

II

ATTESTATION OF THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

ATTESTATION OF THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS PURSUANT TO ART. 154 BIS OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

REPORT OF THE BOARD OF STATUTORY AUDITOR

III

1

BOARD OF DIRECTORS' REPORT

SECTION ONE

SECTION TWO

MONCLER GROUP - ANNUAL REPORT 2022

1

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 16:37:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
