Moncler S p A : Directors' explanatory report on the appointment of the Board
ITEM N. 4 ON THE AGENDA - Appointment of the Board of Directors
Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors
Determination of the duration of the appointment of the Board of Directors
Appointment of the members of the Board of Directors
Appointment of the Chairman
Appointment of the Vice Chairman
Determination of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors
Disclaimer
Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|Sales 2021
|
1 983 M
2 183 M
2 183 M
|Net income 2021
|
382 M
420 M
420 M
|Net cash 2021
|
186 M
204 M
204 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|32,9x
|Yield 2021
|1,16%
|Capitalization
|
12 751 M
14 031 M
14 031 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|6,34x
|EV / Sales 2022
|5,01x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 561
|Free-Float
|78,4%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends MONCLER S.P.A.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|
47,30 €
|Average target price
|
64,35 €
|Spread / Average Target
|
36,0%