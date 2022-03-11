Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Moncler S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONC   IT0004965148

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  03/22 11:47:52 am
47.97 EUR   +1.42%
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Proxy form to the Designated Representative
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Diversity policy
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moncler S p A : Guidelines to Shareholders

03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONCLER SPA

GUIDELINES FOR SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE BOARD OF

DIRECTORS FOR THE THREE-YEAR PERIOD 2022-2024

NUMBER OF MEETINGS

AVERAGE DURATION OF

MEETINGS

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MONCLER S.P.A.
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Proxy form to the Designated Representative
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Diversity policy
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Guidelines to Shareholders
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Directors' explanatory report on the appointment of the Board
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Excerpt of the notice of call
PU
01:00pMONCLER S P A : Notice of call of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/04MONCLER S.P.A. : Share buyback
CO
02/24Moncler 2021 sales top 2 billion euros, beating expectations
RE
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Moncler S.p.A., 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONCLER S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 983 M 2 183 M 2 183 M
Net income 2021 382 M 420 M 420 M
Net cash 2021 186 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,9x
Yield 2021 1,16%
Capitalization 12 751 M 14 031 M 14 031 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,34x
EV / Sales 2022 5,01x
Nbr of Employees 4 561
Free-Float 78,4%
Chart MONCLER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Moncler S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONCLER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 47,30 €
Average target price 64,35 €
Spread / Average Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Executive Director, COO & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrea Bonante Secretary & Head-Compliance
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Nerio Alessandri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.-26.12%14 031
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-19.13%325 716
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-22.92%39 013
VF CORPORATION-27.04%20 775
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-28.76%20 300
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION-8.19%7 766