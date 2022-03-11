Moncler S p A : Proxy form to the Designated Representative

MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998

and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the

"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27 and as last extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15

Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie "SPAFID" S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, via Filodrammatici n. 10, fiscal code n. 00717010151, part of the Mediobanca Banking Group entered on the Register of Banking Groups, authorized under Ministerial Decree of 24/11/1941 to carry out trust activities in accordance with Law no. 1966 of 23.11.1939 as amended (hereinafter "Spafid"), acting in the capacity of "Appointed Representative", pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decreto Cura Italia, taking into account the extension established by D.L. 30th December 2021 no. 228, as converted with modifications by Law 25 th February 2022 n. 15, of MONCLER S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Company" or "Moncler"), in the person of its specifically tasked employee or associate, gathers voting proxies in relation to the Ordinary General Meeting of MONCLER to be held at the offices of Moncler S.p.A. in Milan (Italy), at Via Andrea Solari no. 33, 21 April 2022, at 2:00 p.m., on single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at http://www.monclergroup.com, in the "Governance/Documents and procedures" Section on March 11, 2022, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on March 12, 2022 .

The form of proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received, in original, by Spafid by the end of the second open market day preceding the date set for the Meeting (i.e., by 11:59 p.m. of 19 April 2022). The proxies and voting instructions may be revoked within the same deadline.

Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid, as Appointed Representative, declares that it has no personal interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between Spafid and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a differentvote from that indicated in the instructions.

Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.

