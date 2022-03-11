Moncler S p A : Proxy form to the Designated Representative
03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
MONCLER S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020, on measures to strengthen the National Health Service and economic support for families, workers and businesses related to the epidemiological emergency of COVID-19 (the
"Decreto Cura Italia") as converted with modifications by Law 24 th April 2020 no. 27 and as last extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 as converted with modifications by Law 25th February 2022 n. 15
Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie "SPAFID" S.p.A., with registered office in Milan, via Filodrammatici n. 10, fiscal code n. 00717010151, part of the Mediobanca Banking Group entered on the Register of Banking Groups, authorized under Ministerial Decree of 24/11/1941 to carry out trust activities in accordance with Law no. 1966 of 23.11.1939 as amended (hereinafter "Spafid"), acting in the capacity of "Appointed Representative", pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree 58/1998 and to art. 106, paragraph 4 of Decreto Cura Italia, taking into account the extension established by D.L. 30th December 2021 no. 228, as converted with modifications by Law 25 th February 2022 n. 15, of MONCLER S.p.A. (hereinafter the "Company" or "Moncler"), in the person of its specifically tasked employee or associate, gathers voting proxies in relation to the Ordinary General Meeting of MONCLER to be held at the offices of Moncler S.p.A. in Milan (Italy), at Via Andrea Solari no. 33, 21 April 2022, at 2:00 p.m., on single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at http://www.monclergroup.com, in the "Governance/Documents and procedures" Section on March 11, 2022, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on March 12, 2022 .
The form of proxy with the relating voting instructions shall be received, in original, by Spafid by the end of the second open market day preceding the date set for the Meeting (i.e., by 11:59 p.m. of 19 April 2022). The proxies and voting instructions may be revoked within the same deadline.
Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid, as Appointed Representative, declares that it has no personal interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between Spafid and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries, in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a differentvote from that indicated in the instructions.
Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.
PROXY FORM (Part 1 of 2)
Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)
I, the undersigned(party signing the proxy)
(Name and Surname) (*)
Born in (*)
On (*)
Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)
Resident in (*)
Address (*)
Phone No. (**)
Email (**)
Valid ID document (type) (*)
Issued by (*)
No. (*)
(to be enclosed as a copy)
(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached.
MONCLER S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
in quality of(tick the box that interests you) (*)
shareholder with the right to vote
OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER
legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____
referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No.. __________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: _________________________________
(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)
DELEGATES SPAFID S.p.A. to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.
DECLARES
that he/she/it is aware that the proxy to the Appointed Representative might contain voting instructions even only in respect of some resolution proposals in the agenda and that in this case, the vote shall be expressed for the sole proposals in respect of which instructions have been granted;
to have requested from the custodian the communication for participation in the Meeting as indicated above;
that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights.
AUTHORIZE Spafid and the Company to the treatment of his/her/its personal data for the purposes and under the terms and conditions specified in the attached information document
(Place and Date) *
(Signature) *
MONCLER S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
VOTING INSTRUCTIONS (3) (Part 2 of 2)
intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes
Hereby appoints Spafid to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of MONCLER to be held at the offices of Moncler S.p.A. in Milan (Italy), at Via Andrea Solari no. 33, on 21 April 2022, at 2:00 p.m., on single call.
RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING
1. Financial Statements for the fiscal year as of December 31, 2021 and allocation of the Fiscal Year profits:
1.1 approval of the Financial Statements for the fiscal year as of December 31, 2021 accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of theBoard of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Auditing Firm. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021. Presentation of the Consolidatednon-FinancialStatements prepared in accordance with Legislative Decree no. 254/16; Related and consequent resolutions;
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
MONCLER S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART.135-UNDECIESOF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
1.2 allocation of the results of the Fiscal Year. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
Against
Abstain
2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid of Moncler, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998 no. 58 and of Art.
84-quater of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999:
2.1 Binding resolution on the first section relating to the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998no. 58; Related and consequent resolutions;
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
2.2 Non-binding resolution on the second section relating to the fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998no. 58; Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
MONCLER S.p.A.
PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE PURSUANT TO ART. 135-UNDECIES OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/1998
3. Authorization to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Artt. 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Art. 132 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 144-bis of the CONSOB Regulation adopted with Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, after revocation, for the portion not implemented, of the resolution on theauthorization approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2021. Related and consequent resolutions.
Proposal of the Board of Directors
Tick only one
In Favour
Against
Abstain
box
If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting (5)
Tick only one box
Modify the instructions (express preference)
confirms the instructions
revokes the instructions
In Favour : ___________________________
Against
Abstain
4. Appointment of the Board of Directors:
4.1 Determination of the number of members of the Board of Directors;
Proposal of resolution (if submitted by the holder of voting rights and published by the issuer)