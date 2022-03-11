Log in
Moncler S p A : Proxy/sub-proxy form to the Designated Representative

03/11/2022 | 01:00pm EST
MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

In accordance with Article 106, paragraph 4, Decree Law no. 18 of 17 March 2020 converted with modifications by Law 24th April 2020 no. 27 and as last extended by effect of art. 3, D.L. 228/2021 converted with modifications by Law no. 15/22, the participation in the Shareholders' Meeting of those who have the right to vote, is allowed exclusively through the Appointed Representative pursuant to Article 135-undecies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998. Pursuant to the abovementioned Decree, the Appointed Representative may also be granted proxies and/or sub-proxy pursuant to Article 135-novies of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 ("TUF"), as an exception to Article 135-undecies, paragraph 4, of the TUF, by signing this proxy form

Declaration of the Appointed Representative - Spafid declares that it has no own interest in the proposed resolutions being voted upon. However, in view of (i) the contractual relations existing between SPAFID and the Company with regard, in particular, to the provision of technical assistance in shareholders' meeting and additional services, as well as (ii) the existence of fiduciary mandates by virtue of which Spafid could hold participations in the Company on behalf of its customers, on a fiduciary basis, in relation to which it will exercise the right to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting on the basis of specific instructions issued by the fiduciaries in order to avoid any subsequent disputes about the supposed existence of circumstances able to create a conflict of interest under Article 135-decies, paragraph 2, f) of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, Spafid expressly declares that, if unknown circumstances should occur or in the event of amendment or additions to the proposals put forward to the Shareholders' Meeting, it does not intend to cast a different vote from that indicated in the instructions. If the delegating party does not provide specific instructions for such cases by indicating them in the appropriate boxes, the instructions provided shall be deemed to be confirmed as far as possible. If it isnot possible to vote according to the instructions provided, Spafid will abstainon such matters. In any case, in the absence of voting instructions on some of the items on the agenda, Spafid will not vote for such items.

With reference to the Ordinary General Meeting of MONCLER S.p.A. to be held at the offices of Moncler S.p.A. in Milan (Italy), at Via Andrea Solari no. 33, 21 April 2022, at 2:00 p.m., on single call, as set forth in the notice of the shareholders' meeting published on the Company's website at http://www.monclergroup.com, in "Governance/Documents and procedures" Section on March 11, 2022, and, in abridged form, in the Italian daily newspaper "Milano Finanza" on March 12, 2022 and having regard to the Reports on the items on the Agenda made available by the Company(§)

Please note: This form may be subject to change following any Integration of the agenda of the shareholders' meeting and presentation of new proposed resolutions pursuant to Article 126-bisLegislative Decree 58/1998, or individual proposed resolutions, in accordance with the terms and procedures indicated in the Notice of Call.

PROXY FORM

Complete with the information requested at the bottom of the form (§)

I, the undersigned (party signing the proxy)

(Name and Surname) (*)

Born in (*)

On (*)

Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)

Resident in (*)

Address (*)

Phone No. (**)

Email (**)

Valid ID document (type) (*)

Issued by (*)

No. (*)

(to be enclosed as a copy)

(§)The Company will process the personal data in accordance with the information attached. .

  1. Mandatory. (**) It is recommended to fill. Società per Amministrazioni Fiduciarie SPAFID S.p.A.

MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

in quality of (tick the box that interests you) (*)

shareholder with the right to vote

OR IF DIFFERENT FROM THE SHARE HOLDER

  • legal representative or subject with appropriate representation powers (copy of the documentation of the powers of representation to be enclosed)
  • pledge bearer usufructuary custodian manager other (specify) ………………………………………………………………………………………………

Name Surname / Denomination (*)

(complete only if

Tax identification code or other identification if foreign (*)

the shareholder is

Born in (*)

On (*)

different from the

proxy signatory)

Registered office / Resident in (*)

Related to

No. (*) ___________________ shares ISIN - IT0004965148

Registrated in the securities account (1) n. ___________________ at the custodian ___________ ABI ________ CAB _____

referred to the communication (pursuant to art. 83-sexies Legislative Decree n. 58/1998) (2) No. __________________________ Supplied by the intermediary: ________________________________

(to be filled in with information regarding any further communications relating to deposits)

DELEGATES/SUB DELEGATES SOCIETÀ PER AMMINISTRAZIONI FIDUCIARIE SPAFID S.P.A. ("SPAFID"), with registered office in Milan, Tax Code no. 00717010151, to participate and vote in the Shareholders' Meeting indicated above as per the instructions provided below.

DECLARES

  • that he/she/it is aware that the proxy to the Appointed Representative might contain voting instructions even only in respect of some resolution proposals in the agenda and that in this case, the vote shall be expressed for the sole proposals in respect of which instructions have been granted;
  • to have requested from the custodian the communication for participation in the Meeting as indicated above;
  • that there are no reasons for incompatibility or suspension of the exercise of voting rights;
  • (in the case of sub-delegation) to be in possession of the originals of the proxy forms conferred on him/her and to keep them for one year available for possible verification.

AUTHORIZE Spafid and the Company to the treatment of his/her/its personal data for the purposes and under the terms and conditions specified in the attached information document.

(Place and Date) *

(Signature) *

2

MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

VOTING INSTRUCTIONS

intended for the Appointed Representative only - Tick the relevant boxes

The undersigned (3) (Personal details)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

(indicate the holder of the right to vote only if different -

name and surname / denomination)

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Hereby appoints Spafid to vote in accordance with the voting instructions given below at Ordinary General Meeting of MONCLER to be held at the offices of Moncler S.p.A. in Milan (Italy), at Via Andrea Solari no. 33, on 21 April 2022, at 2:00 p.m., on single call.

RESOLUTIONS SUBJECT TO VOTING

1. Financial Statements for the fiscal year as of December 31, 2021 and allocation of the Fiscal Year profits:

1.1 approval of the Financial Statements for the fiscal year as of December 31, 2021 accompanied by the Management Report of the Board of Directors, the Report of theBoard of Statutory Auditors and the Report of the Auditing Firm. Presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2021. Presentation of the Consolidated non-FinancialStatements prepared in accordance with Legislative Decree no. 254/16; Related and consequent resolutions;

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

3

MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

1.2 allocation of the results of the Fiscal Year. Related and consequent resolutions.

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

2. Report on the policy regarding remuneration and fees paid of Moncler, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998 no. 58 and of Art.

84-quater of Consob Regulation No. 11971/1999:

2.1 Binding resolution on the first section relating to the remuneration policy, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998no. 58; Related and consequent resolutions;

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

4

MONCLER S.p.A.

PROXY/SUB-PROXY FORM TO THE APPOINTED REPRESENTATIVE FOR REPRESENTATION AT THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING pursuant to article 135-novies of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998

2.2 Non-binding resolution on the second section relating to the fees paid, drawn up pursuant to Art. 123-ter, paragraph 4, of the Legislative Decree of February 24, 1998no. 58; Related and consequent resolutions.

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

3. Authorization to the purchase and disposal of treasury shares pursuant to Artt. 2357, 2357-ter of the Italian Civil Code, Art. 132 of the Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Art. 144-bis of the CONSOB Regulation adopted with Resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, after revocation, for the portion not implemented, of the resolution on theauthorization approved by the ordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 22, 2021. Related and consequent resolutions.

Proposal of the Board of Directors

Tick only one

In Favour

Against

Abstain

box

If circumstances occur which are unknown or in the event of a vote on amendments or additions to the resolutions submitted to the meeting

Tick only one box

Modify the instructions (express preference)

confirms the instructions

revokes the instructions

In Favour : ___________________________

Against

Abstain

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 11 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2022 17:59:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
