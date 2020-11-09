Log in
MONCLER S.P.A.

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
Moncler S p A : STATEMENT

11/09/2020 | 05:47pm EST

STATEMENT ON MONCLER'S DONATION REGARDING THE COVID-19 EMERGENCY

Milan, November 9th. With reference to Moncler's donation to the region of Lombardy last March in support of the Milanese community during the first wave of the health emergency the company would like to communicate the following.

In March, Moncler made EUR 10 million euros available to the region of Lombardy to help build a hospital facility on the premises of the former Milan Fair.

During the summer, the company was informed by the Region that the construction of the hospital had been financed through other funds, so Moncler's donation could not be used for the purpose originally intended.

In agreement with the region of Lombardy, the donation will be refunded and Moncler will allocate it to other projects in support of the local community as it deals with the continuing Covid-19 emergency.

The first project identified in close collaboration with the region of Lombardy and in its implementation phase, is a pilot program of homecare assistance coordinated by the local Healthcare Agency (Agenzia di Tutela della Salute - ATS) and benefiting the Milanese community. Moncler will support this project by funding the purchase of vehicles, machinery and equipment for a total of EUR 2 million. The purpose of the project is to strengthen local homecare to allow the timely diagnosis and treatment of Covid-19 patients. Alongside general practitioners, it aims to help relieve hospitals from the pressure caused by the epidemic.

Moncler will allocate the remaining funds to further initiatives, still under evaluation, related to the current health emergency.

MONCLER SPA

Via Solari 33, 20144 Milano [p] +39 02 42203500 [f] +39 02 4220451

Disclaimer

Moncler S.p.A. published this content on 09 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:46:04 UTC
