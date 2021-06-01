Moncler S p A : Gino Fisanotti announces Gino Fisanotti as new Chief Brand Officer of Moncler

Log in
06/01/2021
MONCLER ANNOUNCES GINO FISANOTTI AS NEW CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

st

Milan 1 June, 2021- Moncler announces the arrival of Gino Fisanotti in the newly created position of Moncler

th

Chief Brand Officer, effective June 7 , 2021.

Gino will report directly to Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A. and will join Moncler's Strategic Committee as Strategic Director while Roberto Eggs will assume the role of Chief Business Strategy and Global Markets Officer serving the Group.

In a continuously and rapidly changing business environment, it is increasingly critical to be able to maintain a relevant brand identity that resonates with the spirit of the times by building a community, creating experiences beyond products, and continuing to stand for a powerful and authentic purpose. The understanding of this within Moncler led to the creation of the new position of Chief Brand Officer which will address the brand architecture, strategy and storytelling across all touchpoints while supporting the company in embracing a new concept of luxury.

In his role, Gino will contribute to the future evolution of the Moncler brand. His responsibilities will include strengthening the connections between creativity, collections, product categories and communications to enhance Moncler's customer experience from a multichannel perspective.

Remo Ruffini commented: "Due to his professional background and strong brand building knowledge gained during his extensive international career, Gino is the ideal candidate to support me in shaping Moncler's further development towards a consumer culture company driven by purpose, experience, and a sense of community, while drawing inspiration from different worlds including entertainment, sports, art and music. Together with Gino, we will continue to push cultural and creative frontiers beyond fashion and beyond luxury".

About Gino Fisanotti

Gino joins Moncler after working at Nike for 23 years rising from retail and marketing roles in South America and Europe to Global VP of Sportswear, North America VP of Marketing. Most recently, he served as Nike's first ever Brand Creative Officer. Gino Fisanotti led and contributed to some of the most iconic and awarded Nike marketing campaigns, new digital platforms, brand experiences as well as to new product concepts and collaborations.

An architect by background, Gino Fisanotti is an Argentinian national.

Based on the information available to Moncler, Gino Fisanotti does not hold any shares in the Company.

Via Solari 33, 20144 Milano [p] +39 02 42203500 [f] +39 02 4220451

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Investors

Media

Paola Durante

Moncler Press Office

Moncler Strategic Planning, Intelligence and IR

Director

Tel. +39 02 42203528

Tel. +39 02 42203560

monclerpress@moncler.com

investor.relations@moncler.com

Alice Poggioli

Moncler Investor Relations Manager

Tel. +39 02 42203658

investor.relations@moncler.com

Carlotta Fiorani

Moncler Investor Relations

Tel. +39 02 42203569

investor.relations@moncler.com

Via Solari 33, 20144 Milano [p] +39 02 42203500 [f] +39 02 4220451

Financials
Sales 2021 1 923 M 2 352 M 2 352 M
Net income 2021 364 M 445 M 445 M
Net cash 2021 113 M 138 M 138 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
Yield 2021 0,85%
Capitalization 15 582 M 19 051 M 19 056 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,04x
EV / Sales 2022 6,72x
Nbr of Employees 4 398
Free-Float 80,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Executive Director, COO & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrea Bonante Secretary & Head-Compliance
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Nerio Alessandri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.15.92%19 051
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE27.62%402 748
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-7.15%42 114
V.F. CORPORATION-6.66%31 262
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED36.68%22 803
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.33.27%10 714