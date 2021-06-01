Moncler S p A : Gino Fisanotti announces Gino Fisanotti as new Chief Brand Officer of Moncler

MONCLER ANNOUNCES GINO FISANOTTI AS NEW CHIEF BRAND OFFICER

Milan 1 June, 2021- Moncler announces the arrival of Gino Fisanotti in the newly created position of Moncler

Chief Brand Officer, effective June 7 , 2021.

Gino will report directly to Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A. and will join Moncler's Strategic Committee as Strategic Director while Roberto Eggs will assume the role of Chief Business Strategy and Global Markets Officer serving the Group.

In a continuously and rapidly changing business environment, it is increasingly critical to be able to maintain a relevant brand identity that resonates with the spirit of the times by building a community, creating experiences beyond products, and continuing to stand for a powerful and authentic purpose. The understanding of this within Moncler led to the creation of the new position of Chief Brand Officer which will address the brand architecture, strategy and storytelling across all touchpoints while supporting the company in embracing a new concept of luxury.

In his role, Gino will contribute to the future evolution of the Moncler brand. His responsibilities will include strengthening the connections between creativity, collections, product categories and communications to enhance Moncler's customer experience from a multichannel perspective.

Remo Ruffini commented: "Due to his professional background and strong brand building knowledge gained during his extensive international career, Gino is the ideal candidate to support me in shaping Moncler's further development towards a consumer culture company driven by purpose, experience, and a sense of community, while drawing inspiration from different worlds including entertainment, sports, art and music. Together with Gino, we will continue to push cultural and creative frontiers beyond fashion and beyond luxury".

About Gino Fisanotti

Gino joins Moncler after working at Nike for 23 years rising from retail and marketing roles in South America and Europe to Global VP of Sportswear, North America VP of Marketing. Most recently, he served as Nike's first ever Brand Creative Officer. Gino Fisanotti led and contributed to some of the most iconic and awarded Nike marketing campaigns, new digital platforms, brand experiences as well as to new product concepts and collaborations.

An architect by background, Gino Fisanotti is an Argentinian national.

Based on the information available to Moncler, Gino Fisanotti does not hold any shares in the Company.

