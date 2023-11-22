(Alliance News) - Moncler Spa and EssilorLuxottica announced Wednesday the signing of an exclusive licensing agreement covering the design, production and global distribution of Moncler sunglasses and prescription frames.

The agreement will run from January 2024 through December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years.

The first Moncler Lunettes collection created with EssilorLuxottica, the companies note in a note, will be the Fall - Winter 2024 collection, available on the market from September 2024.

The new Moncler Lunettes collection will be available in Moncler boutiques and online at moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica stores, and at a select network of opticians worldwide.

Remo Ruffini, president and CEO of Moncler, commented, "With the new Moncler Lunettes collections, Moncler's style and EssilorLuxottica's know-how will come together to offer a product that is always at the forefront of design, innovation and quality."

Francesco Milleri, president and CEO of EssilorLuxottica, said, "Moncler is a brand that has long fascinated us and with which we share the same passion for innovation and style, as well as a deep connection to the mountains that mark our origins. Our teams are excited to embark on this collaboration to design and develop unique collections capable of translating Moncler's unmistakable style into eyewear."

Moncler's stock on Wednesday closed in the green by 1.7 percent at EUR51.80 per share.

