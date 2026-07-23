Moncler said late on Wednesday that its organic growth cooled in the second quarter due to headwinds in the European market, a statement that weighed heavily on the Italian fashion group's shares.

At around 10:30 a.m., shares in the upmarket down jacket maker were down 7.5% at about €47.5, marking the fourth-steepest decline in the STOXX 600 index.



At constant exchange rates, Moncler's growth was limited to 3% over the past three months, a growth rate that is just a quarter that recorded in Q1 (+12%). In comparison, the consensus had been looking for growth of around 5%.



A summer chill in sight



The Milan-based group attributed the sharp slowdown to the impact of current geopolitical tensions and weaker tourist flows in Europe, but some analysts see a more troubling underlying trend.



"Moncler is not immune to the backlash that accessible luxury players are having to contend with, each in their own way," Bernstein's teams said.



"Moncler's core European consumers in particular appear to be struggling to absorb price increases, after several years of annual hikes of between 5% and 10%," the broker noted.



"These results will very likely disappoint investors and push Moncler shares toward their usual summer trough," Bernstein added, referring to the difficult period the down jacket maker's business faces outside the winter season.



Europe masks still-solid profitability



Over the first six months of the year, sales of the Moncler brand were down 4% at constant exchange rates in the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa), compared with a 19% jump in Asia and 6% growth in the Americas.



On the earnings side, H1 operating profit (Ebit) came in at €245.4m, versus €224.8m a year earlier and the consensus of €239m.



The operating margin was 19%, up from 18.3% a year earlier, versus analysts' expectations of 18.6%.



Net profit rose to €165m, versus €153.5m in H1 2025 and a consensus of €158m.



With the stock's drop at this point in the session, Moncler shares are now down 13.5% since the start of the year, compared with a gain of around 8.5% for the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index.