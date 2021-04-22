Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Moncler S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MONC   IT0004965148

MONCLER S.P.A.

(MONC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/22 02:15:44 pm
52.01 EUR   -0.67%
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
04/16Buying diamonds in lockdown? WhatsApp can be your best friend
RE
03/30European stocks hover near record high with banks in lead
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America

04/22/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Luxury puffer jacket maker Moncler posted on Thursday a strong increase in first quarter sales, a touch under those in the first quarter of 2019 - before the coronavirus pandemic -, boosted by a strong growth in Asia and solid signs of recovery in North America.

Revenues in the January-March period rose by 21% from last year at constant exchange rates to 365.5 million euros ($439.22 million), compared with 361 million euros expected on average by analysts, according to a Refinitiv consensus.

"Moncler produced a smaller beat to the +19% consensus expectations, growing in all regions worldwide versus full-year 2019 – with the notable exception of Europe. The fact is not overly surprising, considering that Moncler is less globally developed than larger peers", analysts at Bernstein said.

Sales jumped by 53% in Asia in the quarter, boosted in particular by China and Korea, and grew 34% in the Americas, while remaining weak in Italy and the rest of Europe. Moncler's rebound in the first quarter follows the recent notable results by other luxury groups like LVMH, Kering and Hermes, signalling a comeback for the sector after the unprecedented fall in sales due to the pandemic.

"We suffered more than other groups from our exposure to Europe," where lockdown measures continued for much of the first quarter, Chief Corporate Officer Luciano Santel told analysts in a post-results conference call. Europe and Middle East accounted for around a quarter of total revenues in the first three months of the year; they were a third of total sales one year ago.

($1 = 0.8322 euros) (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Giulia Segreti and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HERMèS INTERNATIONAL 2.05% 1047.5 Real-time Quote.16.70%
KERING -1.04% 645.4 Real-time Quote.9.72%
LVMH MOëT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE 1.18% 632 Real-time Quote.22.25%
MONCLER S.P.A. 2.18% 53.5 Delayed Quote.4.43%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 883 M 2 262 M 2 262 M
Net income 2021 355 M 426 M 426 M
Net cash 2021 354 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2021 38,6x
Yield 2021 0,97%
Capitalization 14 038 M 16 866 M 16 857 M
EV / Sales 2021 7,27x
EV / Sales 2022 6,16x
Nbr of Employees 4 398
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart MONCLER S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Moncler S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONCLER S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 54,40 €
Last Close Price 52,36 €
Spread / Highest target 33,7%
Spread / Average Target 3,89%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Remo Ruffini Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Roberto Philippe Eggs Executive Director, COO & Chief Marketing Officer
Andrea Bonante Secretary & Head-Compliance
Marco Diego de Benedetti Vice Chairman
Nerio Alessandri Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONCLER S.P.A.4.43%16 892
LVMH MOëT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE22.25%378 741
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-6.13%42 588
V.F. CORPORATION1.86%33 126
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED16.32%19 775
LEVI STRAUSS & CO.44.77%11 575
