Moncler: signs licensing agreement with EssilorLuxottia

EssilorLuxottica and Moncler announce the signing of an exclusive license agreement that includes the design, manufacture and worldwide distribution of Moncler eyewear.



The agreement will take effect on January 1, 2024 and run until December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for a further five years.



The first Moncler Lunettes collection developed with EssilorLuxottica will be for Autumn-Winter 2024, available from September 2024.



Remo Ruffini, Chairman and CEO of Moncler said: "The new Moncler Lunettes collections will represent the perfect alliance between Moncler's style and EssilorLuxottica's eyewear expertise, creating a product at the cutting edge of design, innovation and quality.



