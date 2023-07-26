mondayDB 1.0 offers significant performance enhancements, particularly for large and complex boards

Today, monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, announced mondayDB 1.0, the initial release of its brand-new infrastructure for the monday.com Work OS platform, has been completed and rolled out to all over 186,000 customers.

A new data infrastructure created and tailored to the multi-product platform's unique requirements, mondayDB was built to improve performance, scale, and stability for all customers. Its schema-less architecture provides unique flexibility and stability, allowing organizations of any size to build and manage complex and dynamic workflows, at scale, while enjoying exceptional technical performance.

mondayDB 1.0, the released foundational version, allows loading boards with thousands of items up to 5X faster, enabling customers to work with data-intensive and complex workflows. Additional releases are planned throughout the coming years, providing additional speed improvements, scale, and extended functionality.

“Our unique Work OS platform was built to be flexible and let our customers handle an ever-growing number of use cases and boards across our suite of products. As our customers continued to scale their workflows, we knew we needed a specialized solution that could handle the intricacies that come with being a multi-product company,” says Daniel Lereya, Chief Product and Technology Officer at monday.com. “Built from the ground up, mondayDB’s schema-less architecture will support a larger scale of boards and dashboards at speed, countless new use cases and custom workflows, as well as extended API and data manipulation capabilities. Shifting our infrastructure to mondayDB was a herculean effort and our team successfully mitigated any and all risks from the process, all while delivering mondayDB 1.0 ahead of schedule. This is just the beginning for mondayDB and we’re confident it will enable many more opportunities in the years ahead.”

mondayDB’s redefined data infrastructure will enable any organization to achieve its business goals, with its key capabilities including:

Major performance improvements: With mondayDB's ability to reach high performance by scaling compute resources, customers will experience improved speed across billions of boards to support their growth and most complex workflows.

With mondayDB's ability to reach high performance by scaling compute resources, customers will experience improved speed across billions of boards to support their growth and most complex workflows. Elasticity at scale: With a schemaless architecture that can store, retrieve, and query any data type, mondayDB supports customers’ unique needs and adapts to the way they work best as they continue to add users, data tables, and query volume.

With a schemaless architecture that can store, retrieve, and query any data type, mondayDB supports customers’ unique needs and adapts to the way they work best as they continue to add users, data tables, and query volume. Build any software for any workflow: mondayDB extends the monday.com open API and provides unique data analysis capabilities, allowing developers to build any app on top of the monday.com platform.

mondayDB 1.0 has successfully set the necessary infrastructure to ensure seamless and optimized rollouts of upcoming releases. The company will begin its rollout of mondayDB 1.1 by the end of this year, making it easier for customers working with large reports to share and aggregate data from a variety of different boards. In the first half of 2024, mondayDB will provide increased scale for the entirety of the Work OS platform with the release of mondayDB 2.0.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726399960/en/