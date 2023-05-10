Monday.com Releases Second Annual Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report

Advanced search
08:03aMonday.com Releases Second Annual Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report
BU
05/04Monday.com Named One of Australia's Best Workplaces in Technology List 2023
BU
04/28Monday.com Named One of the UK's Best Workplaces™ in 2023
BU
The report highlights monday.com’s efforts in bridging the nonprofit digital divide, sustainability, and employee wellness initiatives

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced its second annual ESG Report. The report reflects monday.com’s environmental, social, and governance efforts in 2022 and is structured around four focus areas: customers, people, planet, and community.

“2022 was the year we expanded on our quantifiable progress of our ESG efforts and set the foundation for continued impact,” said Roy Mann, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of monday.com. “Since founding monday.com, we have been committed to giving back and helping others. This commitment has only been strengthened after going public, and we are proud to share our progress in our second annual ESG report.”

Highlights of the 2022 ESG Report include:

  • Employee Wellness: As physical and mental well-being remains a top priority, monday.com offers medical check-ups, in-office therapy sessions, professional growth plans, volunteer career coaching, and equitable talent management. This year, monday.com also formalized seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to ensure it is providing the best environment for its employees and their personal development.
  • Digital Lift: Through its philanthropic initiative, monday.com provided 690+ volunteer hours and $820,000 worth of total grants, worked with 20,000 nonprofits, and opened 1,710 new software accounts for nonprofits.
  • Emergency Response Team: The team was deployed in 11 disaster areas and helped over 800,000 people globally by comprehensively digitizing emergency situations in real-time.
  • Reforestation Initiative: monday.com planted over 47,000 trees across 206 acres of land in four locations across Southeast Asia.
  • Reducing CO2 Emissions: The company appointed a sustainability specialist and paired up with South Pole, a leading climate consultancy and project developer, to calculate the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions for monday.com’s operations.

In addition to its 2022 efforts, the report also details monday.com’s ESG goals for the next year, including enhancing data privacy practices, engaging with local diversity consultants to provide an inclusive, supportive workplace for all employees, setting measurable emissions reduction targets to make a commitment under SBTi, and more.

ESG efforts at monday.com are continuously working to make its communities and environment more sustainable, equitable, and safe and the subsequent report will be released annually. The company used the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), the industry standard, to measure against.

To learn more about ESG at monday.com, please visit https://monday.com/p/esg/

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code- no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
