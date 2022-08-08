Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Monday.com Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    MNDY   IL0011762130

MONDAY.COM LTD.

(MNDY)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:03 2022-08-08 pm EDT
154.13 USD   +20.57%
08/02monday.com introduces monday sales CRM
BU
08/02Monday.com Introduces monday Sales CRM
CI
07/28MONDAY COM : Explanatory Note - Form 6-K
PU
Summary 
Summary

Monday.com Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

08/08/2022 | 12:56pm EDT
monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is currently at $153.86, up $26.03 or 20.36%


--Would be highest close since April 5, 2022, when it closed at $159.24

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose 24.45%

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 62.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to June 10, 2021)

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Aug. 23, 2021, when it rose 69.69%

--Up 49.77% month-to-date

--Down 50.16% year-to-date

--Down 65.4% from its all-time closing high of $444.70 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Down 30.54% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 9, 2021), when it closed at $221.50

--Down 65.4% from its 52-week closing high of $444.70 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 70.11% from its 52-week closing low of $90.45 on July 19, 2022

--Traded as high as $157.02; highest intraday level since April 5, 2022, when it hit $175.80

--Up 22.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 29.63%


All data as of 12:38:37 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1256ET

Analyst Recommendations on MONDAY.COM LTD.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 491 M - -
Net income 2022 -238 M - -
Net cash 2022 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -24,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 763 M 5 763 M -
EV / Sales 2022 10,1x
EV / Sales 2023 7,52x
Nbr of Employees 1 064
Free-Float 67,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 127,83 $
Average target price 182,73 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
Managers and Directors
Roy Mann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Zinman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Eliran Glazer Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey L. Horing Chairman
Daniel Lereya VP-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDAY.COM LTD.-58.59%5 763
ZSCALER, INC.-49.14%23 183
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-12.57%1 823
WALKME LTD.-45.24%908
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-35.38%658
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.8.95%310