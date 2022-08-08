Monday.com Up Over 20%, on Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since August 2021 -- Data Talk

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) is currently at $153.86, up $26.03 or 20.36%

--Would be highest close since April 5, 2022, when it closed at $159.24

--On pace for largest percent increase since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose 24.45%

--Currently up nine consecutive days; up 62.21% over this period

--Longest winning streak on record (Based on available data back to June 10, 2021)

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Aug. 23, 2021, when it rose 69.69%

--Up 49.77% month-to-date

--Down 50.16% year-to-date

--Down 65.4% from its all-time closing high of $444.70 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Down 30.54% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 9, 2021), when it closed at $221.50

--Down 65.4% from its 52-week closing high of $444.70 on Nov. 9, 2021

--Up 70.11% from its 52-week closing low of $90.45 on July 19, 2022

--Traded as high as $157.02; highest intraday level since April 5, 2022, when it hit $175.80

--Up 22.84% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Aug. 17, 2021, when it rose as much as 29.63%

All data as of 12:38:37 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-08-22 1256ET