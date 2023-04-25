Advanced search
    MNDY   IL0011762130

MONDAY.COM LTD.

(MNDY)
04:00:00 2023-04-24 pm EDT
126.44 USD   -2.98%
07:03aMonday.com to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023
BU
05:31aAlpha Serve Launches Game-Changing Tableau Connector for monday.com Users
AQ
04/21Tigress Financial Adjusts Price Target on monday.com to $210 From $200, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Monday.com to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Monday, May 15, 2023

04/25/2023 | 07:03am EDT
monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced it will report its financial results for the first quarter 2023 on Monday, May 15, 2023. monday.com management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results that morning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Information about monday.com’s financial results, including a link to the live webcast of the conference call, will be made available on monday.com’s investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com. The live call may also be accessed via telephone at +1 (646) 307-1963 or +1 (800) 715-9871 (toll-free). Please reference conference ID: 4856538. An archived webcast can be accessed from the News & Events section of monday.com’s Investor Relations website following the call.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 186,000 customers across 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 691 M - -
Net income 2023 -137 M - -
Net cash 2023 906 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -57,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 036 M 6 036 M -
EV / Sales 2023 7,43x
EV / Sales 2024 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 549
Free-Float 64,1%
Technical analysis trends MONDAY.COM LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 126,44 $
Average target price 176,50 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Roy Mann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Zinman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Eliran Glazer Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey L. Horing Chairman
Daniel Lereya VP-Product, Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDAY.COM LTD.3.64%6 036
VMWARE, INC.2.74%54 092
ZSCALER, INC.-10.04%14 608
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED20.65%2 800
WALKME LTD.-5.81%929
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.0.08%655
