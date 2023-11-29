Official MONDAY.COM LTD. press release

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that it will host its 2023 Investor Day on December 6, 2023, beginning at 9:30am ET. The event will be held in conjunction with Elevate NYC, monday.com’s annual customer conference.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the company’s investor relations website at http://ir.monday.com, and all interested parties are invited to register for the webcast here. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website after the event.

About monday.com:

The monday.com Work OS is a low code-no code platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, Melbourne, São Paulo, and Tokyo. Fully customizable to suit any business vertical, the platform is currently used by over 186,000 customers across more than 200 industries and in over 200 countries and territories.

