    MNDY   IL0011762130

MONDAY.COM LTD.

(MNDY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:04 2023-01-10 pm EST
105.55 USD   +2.34%
01:37pm monday.com Adds Fourth North American Office in Latest Expansion, Opens in Denver
BU
01/09 Piper Sandler Lowers Price Target on monday.com to $130 From $138, Reiterates Overweight Rating
MT
2022 Sector Update: Tech Stocks Advance Monday
MT
monday.com Adds Fourth North American Office in Latest Expansion, Opens in Denver

01/10/2023 | 01:37pm EST
monday.com joins Denver’s thriving tech community with newest US-based office to support growing sales opportunities

monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, officially opened a new North American office in Denver at ​​1550 Market Street with over 10,000 square feet. This location will provide key support for monday.com’s sales ventures and serve as a critical hub for the growing monday.com US presence.

“2022 was a year of exciting milestones, including the opening of our new North American headquarters in New York City, as well as two additional offices in Miami and Chicago, and our core focus on the value of collaboration as a means to our success remains the same as we kick off 2023,” said Mike Lamm, VP People, Americas at monday.com. “We are thrilled to continue to foster this level of collaboration in a new locale for our organization and offer an engaging work space within the growing Denver area, enabling our business and local employees the opportunity and environment to innovate for our customers in new and exciting ways.”

Following the same employee-first approach as previous office launches, the priority of monday.com’s Denver office is to empower teams in hybrid work and balance the importance of in-person work with the comforts of a remote setting. By implementing employee input and creating a sense of community for the local team, the office space offers various settings that accommodate different work styles, while creating a welcoming and flexible environment. This new office will have incredible amenities to support the wellness and individual needs of the team as it welcomes 45 employees with capacity for expansion.

“Having our Denver-based customer-facing teams able to gather together in person again is a great feeling with tremendous business value,” said Jamison Powell, VP Sales of North America at monday.com. “We’re really happy to have a great group on the ground in a thriving city like Denver, and it makes it even more exciting that we’ll be closer to our customers, potential customers, and partners to better understand their work needs to implement them in our products.”

If you’re interested in learning more about monday.com and exploring career opportunities in North America, visit: https://monday.com/careers.

About monday.com

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, Denver, London, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, Singapore and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in over 200 countries and territories.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 510 M - -
Net income 2022 -183 M - -
Net cash 2022 845 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -25,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 650 M 4 650 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,45x
EV / Sales 2023 5,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 064
Free-Float 67,8%
Roy Mann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Zinman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Eliran Glazer Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey L. Horing Chairman
Daniel Lereya VP-Product, Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDAY.COM LTD.-15.47%4 650
VMWARE, INC.2.75%52 868
ZSCALER, INC.-7.10%15 106
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED1.61%2 353
WALKME LTD.-11.36%837
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.5.83%705