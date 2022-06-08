Log in
    MNDY   IL0011762130

MONDAY.COM LTD.

(MNDY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:41 2022-06-08 pm EDT
116.35 USD   +0.40%
02:31pm monday.com Announces Participation in the Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference
BU
06/02WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Job data offers a clearer picture of the US labor market
06/02ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Alphabet, Comcast, Meta, Roku, Snap...
monday.com Announces Participation in the Nasdaq 46th Investor Conference

06/08/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the Nasdaq Investor Conference on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 8:00 am ET.

The presentation will cover recent events and will be webcast live on monday.com’s investor relations website at https://ir.monday.com. A replay of the session will be available on the website under the News and Events section.

About monday.com

monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries.

Visit us on our LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 492 M - -
Net income 2022 -240 M - -
Net cash 2022 812 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -21,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 206 M 5 206 M -
EV / Sales 2022 8,93x
EV / Sales 2023 6,61x
Nbr of Employees 1 064
Free-Float 67,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 115,88 $
Average target price 190,91 $
Spread / Average Target 64,7%
Managers and Directors
Roy Mann Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eran Zinman Director & Chief Technology Officer
Eliran Glazer Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey L. Horing Chairman
Daniel Lereya VP-Product, Research & Development
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDAY.COM LTD.-62.46%5 206
ZSCALER, INC.-49.33%22 970
KPIT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED-13.48%1 838
WALKME LTD.-52.11%794
TRAFFIC CONTROL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-32.47%697
BROADLEAF CO., LTD.-4.82%276