Mondee : Continues its Accretive M&A Strategy Strengthening its Latin American and Global Position as a Modern Marketplace for Travel Content and Experiences in the Global Gig Economy - Form 8-K

Mondee Continues its Accretive M&A Strategy Strengthening its Latin American and Global Position as a Modern Marketplace for Travel Content and Experiences in the Global GigEconomy.





Austin, Texas, May 15, 2023 -Mondee Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) ("Mondee" or the "Company"), a technology-driven, next-generation marketplace in a $1 trillion segment of the travel market, today announced the acquisition of Consolid Mexico Holding, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Consolid"), a high-growth, leading travel provider based in Mexico with a global presence and an emphasis in Latin America ("LATAM").





Mondee is already a market leader in North America and is quickly growing its leadership in LATAM. Headquartered in Mexico City, Consolid enjoys a global presence and clientele, with a focus on Mexico, the second largest market in Central and South America, as well as other countries in the region. Mondee's acquisition of Consolid supports continued expansion in LATAM as it comes on the heels of the acquisitions of Brazil-based Orinter in January 2023 and Interep in May 2023.





Consolid's 2022 net revenue, which has a large air component, was approximately $8 million, with a 6.8% take rate, and its 2022 adjusted EBITDA was over $1 million. The acquisition was concluded with approximately $4 million in cash, plus an additional future earn-out of cash and shares in Mondee stock with a combined value of up to $5 million to increases in adjusted EBITDA.





With an 18-year operating history, Consolid enjoys a leading business to business to consumer ("B2B2C") position within the air and ground-arrangement travel markets in Mexico. Consolid serves an estimated 1,000 customers globally, with concentrations in Mexico and LATAM, through its "Consolid" and "Travel Fan" brands.





Following the successful acquisitions of Orinter and Interep, the present acquisition serves to expand the distribution of Consolid's travel content by means of Mondee's vast network of over 55,000 travel affiliates and 125 million closed group members. Furthermore, the acquisition provides Mondee with access to additional regional and local content. The Company intends to leverage its proprietary technology platform and introduce revenue enhancements such as FinTech and ancillary solutions for Consolid customers while optimizing expenses to realize substantial top-line and bottom-line synergies.





Mondee's Chairman, CEO, and Founder, Prasad Gundumogula, stated, "We are thrilled to welcome Consolid's CEO Judith Guerra Aguijosa and experienced management team into the Mondee family and look forward to helping provide their customers with additional products and services. We have every confidence they will continue to grow the business actively within their markets. The recent acquisitions of Orinter, Interep and now Consolid, further reinforce Mondee's growing market presence in Brazil, Mexico, and throughout the Americas. Our strategy is to continue



