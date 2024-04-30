AUSTIN, Texas, April 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondee Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MOND) (“Mondee” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) travel technology company and marketplace with a portfolio of global platforms in the leisure and corporate travel sectors, announced that it will report first quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024, on Friday, May 10, 2024 via an earnings release and accompanying webcast.



The Company will host the live audio webcast at 5:30 a.m. (PT) / 7:30 a.m. (CT) / 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, May 10, 2024, to discuss its financial results with the investment community.

The webcast is expected to last approximately one hour and will be accessible by visiting the Mondee Investor Relations website at https://investors.mondee.com . A live dial-in is available domestically at +1.833.470.1428 and internationally at +1.404.975.4839 (access code 465106).

A replay of the webcast will be available by visiting Mondee’s Investor Relations website and an audio replay will be available domestically at +1.866.813.9403 or internationally at +1.929.458.6194 (access code 584659) until May 31, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

