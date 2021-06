Mondelez International Inc. owns the Philadelphia cream cheese brand outside the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean. Kraft Heinz owns the brand within those three regions. "Some Companies Are Taking Longer to Pay Suppliers Despite Recovery" at 5:30 a.m. ET on June 7 didn't make clear that Mondelez doesn't own the brand in all markets.

