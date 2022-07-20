Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Bakery Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material 

CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, an expansion of its June 30th voluntary recall, to add one product and add additional Best By dates for four products to the list of recalled products. This recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products. This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen and no other Enjoy Life products are affected by this voluntary recall. The company became aware of the additional items as a result of its internal investigation.



The complete list of products covered by this voluntary recall is provided below; newly added items are marked with an asterisk (*). This voluntary recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States. No other products are affected by this voluntary recall.

The products being recalled are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ef7c9a7-1267-47e8-8ebc-54f20bef1112

Consumers who have one of the recalled products should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

This expanded recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Note: Best By Dates marked with * represent additional items in the expanded voluntary recall.

Contact: