    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
61.45 USD   +0.05%
05:28pEnjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Bakery Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material 
GL
07/19Berenberg Bank Adjusts Mondelez International's Price Target to $69 From $75, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Mondelez International Price Target to $70 From $73, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC Expands Voluntary Recall of Select Bakery Products Due to Potential Presence of Foreign Material 

07/20/2022 | 05:28pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enjoy Life Natural Brands LLC announced today, out of an abundance of caution, an expansion of its June 30th voluntary recall, to add one product and add additional Best By dates for four products to the list of recalled products.  This recall is due to the potential presence of hard plastic pieces in the products.  This voluntary recall is not related to an allergen and no other Enjoy Life products are affected by this voluntary recall.  The company became aware of the additional items as a result of its internal investigation.

The complete list of products covered by this voluntary recall is provided below; newly added items are marked with an asterisk (*).  This voluntary recall is limited exclusively to the products and Best By dates listed in the grid below which are sold in retail stores and online in the United States.  No other products are affected by this voluntary recall. 

The products being recalled are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2ef7c9a7-1267-47e8-8ebc-54f20bef1112

Consumers who have one of the recalled products should not eat it and should discard any product they may have but should keep any available packaging and contact the company at 1-855-543-5335 to get more information about the recall and how to receive a refund.  Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.  

This expanded recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Note:  Best By Dates marked with * represent additional items in the expanded voluntary recall.

Contact:

Laurie Guzzinati
847-943-5678
news@mdlz.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 814 M - -
Net income 2022 3 754 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 115 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,8x
Yield 2022 2,39%
Capitalization 85 001 M 85 001 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,49x
EV / Sales 2023 3,35x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 69,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 61,42 $
Average target price 72,23 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-7.37%85 001
NESTLÉ S.A.-9.54%328 585
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY7.91%47 419
THE HERSHEY COMPANY11.16%44 433
GENERAL MILLS, INC.10.37%44 411
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY7.34%41 545