  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:15:41 2023-06-20 pm EDT
73.57 USD   -0.01%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Summary

Federman & Sherwood Investigates Mondelez Group, LLC for Data Breach

06/20/2023 | 01:39pm EDT
The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Mondelez Group, LLC [NASDAQ: MDLZ] with respect to a data breach. On June 15, 2023, Mondelez Group, LLC, a Mondelez International limited liability company informed 51,110 current and former employees that a third party was trusted with their personal identifying information (“PII”) and was extracted during a data breach after an unauthorized party accessed sensitive employee data entrusted to the company. According to Mondelez, the breach (February 27, 2023 through March 1, 2023) was discovered on February 27, 2023 and they were notified on March 24, 2023. On May 22, 2023 they were able to determine that the data breach resulted in the names, addresses, Social Security numbers, date of birth, marital status, gender, employee identification number, and Mondelez retirement and/or thrift plan information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information and participate in this litigation contact Lacrista A. Bagley either by email at lab@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
01:39pFederman & Sherwood Investigates Mondelez Group, LLC for Data Breach
BU
06/19Mondelez International : Statement on our operations in russia
AQ
06/16Mondelez 'singled out' in boycott over Russia business-memo
RE
06/15Mondelez International to Turn Business in Russia to Stand-Alone Operation by Year End
MT
06/15Mondelez plans to separate Russia operations by year-end
RE
06/15Mondelez plans to separate Russia operations by year-end
RE
06/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Late Monday
MT
06/12Sector Update: Consumer Stocks Mixed Monday Afternoon
MT
06/12Oreo-maker Mondelez faces Nordic backlash over Russia business
RE
06/12Mondelez International's Norwegian Unit Seeks Meeting With Government Amid Backlash Ove..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 370 M - -
Net income 2023 4 848 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 519 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,7x
Yield 2023 2,18%
Capitalization 100 B 100 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,41x
EV / Sales 2024 3,30x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 73,57 $
Average target price 80,80 $
Spread / Average Target 9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javier Polit Chief Information & Digital Officer
Daniel Ramos Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Jorge S. Mesquita Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.10.38%100 192
NESTLÉ S.A.0.80%321 667
THE HERSHEY COMPANY12.59%53 291
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-3.74%47 405
KRAFT HEINZ-9.14%45 396
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-18.71%41 109
