By Josh Beckerman

Give & Go, which is majority-owned by Mondelez International Inc., recalled several muffin products due to listeria concerns.

Give & Go said it learned of the issue from its environmental monitoring program and hasn't received reports of illnesses.

The products are sold under brands including Uncle Wally's, The Worthy Crumb and store brands at retailers including Walmart Inc.

07-20-21 1316ET