Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

07/19/2021 | 11:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHIRLEY, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall is limited solely to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.     

The products being recalled are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9aa5ac39-6e84-4cc6-8fe2-8945826f02b8

We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them. Consumers should make a note of the lot code of the products, which is found on the label, and provide it if they contact us. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are available to assist Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:
Via Dulay
(416) 319-4170
vdulay@giveandgo.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
07/19Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certai..
GL
07/19Stock Market Set to Favor Names With More Defensive Properties, Morgan Stanle..
MT
07/19MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Mondelez International PT to $71 ..
MT
07/13MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : U.S. GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Form 8-K)
PU
07/13MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements an..
AQ
07/09BofA Securities Lifts Price Objectives on PepsiCo, Hershey, Mondelez, BellRin..
MT
07/08MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International to Report Q2 2021 Financial..
AQ
07/06MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Supporting the eu code of conduct on responsible food b..
AQ
06/29MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/25MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.(NASDAQG : MDLZ) dropped from Russell 1000 Dynamic I..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 366 M - -
Net income 2021 3 743 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 2,04%
Capitalization 91 722 M 91 722 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,86x
EV / Sales 2022 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 70,3%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 64,02 $
Average target price 68,98 $
Spread / Average Target 7,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.9.49%90 519
NESTLÉ S.A.11.01%347 586
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-25.22%74 289
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY13.50%49 770
DANONE8.74%44 980
GENERAL MILLS, INC.3.28%36 373