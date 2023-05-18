Advanced search
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
02:03:14 2023-05-18 pm EDT
76.92 USD   -0.41%
01:16pHu Products Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew, and/or Almond) in Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar Product in the U.S.
GL
09:55aMondelez international declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share
AQ
05/17Mondelez International Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.385 a Share, Payable July 14 to Shareholders of Record June 30
MT
Hu Products Issues Voluntary Allergy Alert on Undeclared Tree Nuts (Hazelnut, Cashew, and/or Almond) in Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar Product in the U.S.

05/18/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hu Products announced today a voluntary recall in the United States of a single production lot of Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar product (2.1 oz bar) because some packages may potentially contain undeclared hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond that were inadvertently added to the product during manufacturing. People who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond could be at risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

This recall is limited to one lot code (L2343C) of the Hu Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar (2.1 oz. bar), which was sold nationwide in retail stores and online in the United States. No other Hu products are affected by this recall.

The product being recalled is the following:

Product DescriptionItem UPCLot code & Best by date
(found in black box on the back of packaging)
Vanilla Crunch Dark Chocolate Bar850180006206L2343C - 12/09/2024

Hu

A picture of the consumer package label is shown above.

There have been no adverse events reported to Hu Products to date in connection with this product to date.

Consumers who are sensitive or have allergies to hazelnut, cashew, and/or almond should not eat this product and should discard any product they may have. Consumers should contact the company at 1-855-535-5948 to get more information about the recall. The information line is open 24 hours a day and Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central Time.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:         
Hu Media Relations
marketing@hukitchen.com
1-855-535-5948

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c797c9d0-ff70-419f-a841-37dc61c4ef9e

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 176 M - -
Net income 2023 4 886 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 549 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 21,6x
Yield 2023 2,08%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,57x
EV / Sales 2024 3,45x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 67,6%
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 77,23 $
Average target price 80,23 $
Spread / Average Target 3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javier Polit Chief Information & Digital Officer
Daniel Ramos Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.87%105 176
NESTLÉ S.A.5.73%336 200
THE HERSHEY COMPANY16.26%54 677
GENERAL MILLS, INC.7.16%52 774
KRAFT HEINZ-4.42%47 752
DANONE19.09%40 598
