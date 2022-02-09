Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Kellogg's labor strike to eat into margins as supply woes mount

02/09/2022 | 08:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Feb 9 (Reuters) - A nearly three-month long labor strike at Kellogg's U.S. cereal plants is expected to dent profit margins already under pressure from steep costs driven by global supply logjams.

The strike kicked off in October at four U.S. plants that produce Froot Loops, Corn Flakes and other cereal brands, constraining the company's production capacity and forcing it to hire temporary workers.

"We believe the impact of the strike could well persist for several months or longer and require sizeable investment to repair," Barclays analyst Andrew Lazar said in a note.

Kellogg is slated to report its fourth-quarter results on Thursday.

Most packaged food companies are struggling with supply chain disruptions and inflation, but Kellogg faces the additional challenge of regaining momentum in its key U.S. cereal business, Lazar said.

THE CONTEXT

The strike accounted for nearly 20% of the cereal maker's business and saw around 1,400 workers demand better pay and enhanced benefits in a tightening labor market.

"(Kellogg) is now emerging as the company facing the highest input cost pressures in our coverage," Bernstein analyst Alexia Howard said.

Margins at packaged food makers including Mondelez International Inc and Conagra Brands Inc have also taken a hit in recent months from rising costs of transportation, packaging and raw materials such as wheat, corn and edible oils.

THE FUNDAMENTALS ** Analysts project a quarterly gross profit margin of 31.5% for Kellogg, compared with 34.2% last year. ** Net income for the fourth quarter is estimated at $272.48 million, or $0.79 per share, higher than the $208 million, or $0.59 per share, reported last year.

WALL STREET SENTIMENT ** The current average analyst rating for Kellogg is "hold", with a median price target of $67. ** The company's shares have fallen about 4% this year, following a 3.5% rise in 2021.

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARCLAYS PLC 0.17% 206.55 Delayed Quote.10.27%
BELIEVE 1.85% 14.508 Real-time Quote.-15.71%
CONAGRA BRANDS, INC. 0.77% 35.25 Delayed Quote.3.22%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.72% 636 End-of-day quote.7.21%
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. 0.84% 68.05 Delayed Quote.2.62%
S&P 500 0.84% 4521.54 Delayed Quote.-5.92%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.09% 525.1599 Delayed Quote.7.15%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.19% 786.25 End-of-day quote.2.01%
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
08:12aKellogg's labor strike to eat into margins as supply woes mount
RE
02/08Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 22
AQ
02/04MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
02/04From Kisses to Kleenex, consumer-product makers plot additional U.S. price hikes
RE
02/03MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Mondelēz International Names Gustavo Valle as EVP & Presiden..
PU
02/03MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/03Mondelez International, Inc. Announces Departure of Glen Walter as Executive Vice Presi..
CI
02/03Mondelēz International Names Gustavo Valle as EVP & President, North America
AQ
02/03Mondelez International, Inc. Appoints Gustavo Valle as Executive Vice President and Pre..
CI
02/03Mondelez International Keeps Quarterly Dividend Stable at $0.35 a Share, Payable April ..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 29 846 M - -
Net income 2022 4 128 M - -
Net Debt 2022 18 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,7x
Yield 2022 2,14%
Capitalization 94 476 M 94 476 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,78x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 68,05 $
Average target price 72,98 $
Spread / Average Target 7,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.2.62%94 476
NESTLÉ S.A.-7.53%350 503
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-9.38%48 566
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY12.41%42 912
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY-2.67%42 768
THE HERSHEY COMPANY5.81%42 643