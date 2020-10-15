Mexico president urges dialogue to resolve dairy dispute

MEXICO CITY, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday there will be dialogue
with companies which have had the sale of some dairy products
suspended, and that the government did not intend to harm the
firms, but rather protect public health.
Mexico's economy ministry has suspended the sale of over 20
dairy products for breaching standards, including cheese from
U.S.-based Mondelez International Inc. and yogurt from
France's Danone.
"It's not our aim to harm the companies... we just need to
protect the health of the people," Lopez Obrador told his daily
news conference.
Of the 19 cheese brands affected, the violations included
erroneously claiming to be "100% milk," using vegetable fat to
replace milk, and providing a lower net content in grams than
advertised on the packaging, the economy ministry said on
Wednesday.
Mondelez responded that it had not been promptly notified by
the ministry and was seeking dialogue with the government, while
Danone said it had already replaced labels on certain products.
On Thursday Danone added that it was reaching out to the economy
ministry to resolve the issue.
(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon
Editing by Dave Graham)