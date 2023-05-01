Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:37:39 2023-05-01 am EDT
77.10 USD   +0.50%
10:01aMondelēz International Opens Doors to New Global R&D Innovation Center
GL
09:48aMizuho Adjusts Price Target on Mondelez International to $86 From $78, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
04/28Mondelez International's 'Impressive' Q1 Suggests Potential for 'Further Positive Revisions' in 2023, BofA Securities Says
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelēz International Opens Doors to New Global R&D Innovation Center

05/01/2023 | 10:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investment of nearly $50 million behind product, process and packaging development for consumer-favorite snacks like OREO, Ritz and Sour Patch Kids

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today celebrated the grand opening of its new Global Research & Development (R&D) Innovation Center in Whippany, New Jersey. The state-of-the-art facility, which is supported by an investment of nearly $50 million, includes pilot and scale-up capability for cookies, crackers and candy and supports Mondelēz International as an innovative global snacking leader. The Innovation Center provides new capabilities and technologies that propel R&D for consumer-loved snacks, including OREO cookies, Ritz crackers and Sour Patch Kids candies.

Today’s event and ribbon cutting ceremony marked the culmination of a multi-year effort by Mondelēz and was attended by local employees, company leadership, federal, state and local elected officials and other honored guests. As part of the day’s festivities, employees marked this important milestone with a milk and OREO cookie celebratory toast, a tree planting ceremony led by the site’s Green Team focused on sustainability, and a commemorative beam signing at the site.

“This strategic investment in our new Global Innovation Center will enable us to pilot exciting new snacking breakthroughs and bring about the next generation of innovation for Mondelēz snacks around the world,” said Daniel Ramos, Executive Vice President and Chief Research & Development Officer at Mondelēz International. “We’re proud to bring together industry-leading talent and capabilities in this facility to create new products, packaging and process developments across our portfolio of beloved snacks.”

“Our Research & Development team at Mondelēz International is passionate about the important work we do to pioneer innovations, improve production processes and create consumer-favorite products for people to enjoy both here in the United States and in global markets,” added Norberto Chaclin, Global Senior Vice President, R&D Biscuits and Baked Snacks at Mondelēz International. “With this new Center now open, our team is well-positioned to set the standard for future snacking innovations around the world from right here in New Jersey.”

With the addition of the Whippany, NJ Global Innovation Center, Mondelēz further expands its footprint in New Jersey, at a location close in proximity to the company’s North American headquarters office. More than 50 talented R&D makers and bakers who support the Mondelēz business in North America and around the world will work at the new Global Innovation Center, from which they will partner closely with teams in North America, as well as teams across Mondelēz businesses and R&D facilities around the globe. Among the many innovations planned, the Whippany team will play an important role in supporting innovation on electric baking technology which supports the company’s 2050 goal of net zero carbon emissions across its value chain.

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez and U.S. House Representative Mikie Sherrill are two of many dignitaries and honored guests who celebrated the ribbon-cutting ceremony and acknowledged the global impact of this important facility.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate Mondelēz International’s investment in New Jersey with the opening of this Global Innovation Center,” said U.S. Senator Robert Menendez. “Not only will this facility be a hub for research and innovation, but it will also provide a boost to the state’s economy and create job opportunities for New Jerseyans.”

“It is wonderful to see Mondelēz International open a new Global Innovation Center right here in our community,” said U.S. House Representative Mikie Sherrill, who represents New Jersey’s 11th Congressional District. “This large investment reinforces the longstanding partnership between Mondelēz and the thriving business community in this area. I am proud to have the snacking powerhouse choose NJ-11 for such a significant global facility.” 

Additionally, local elected officials including New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way, Hanover Township Mayor Thomas “Ace” Gallagher, and other dignitaries also attended the grand opening event and recognized Mondelēz for its long-term investment in the state and local business community.

“We are excited about Mondelēz investing in and expanding its presence in New Jersey through this important Innovation Center, a testament to the strength and capabilities available to businesses here in our State,” added New Jersey Secretary of State Tahesha Way. “I’m proud to celebrate this grand opening alongside leaders from the company and other dignitaries from New Jersey, and I look forward to the positive economic impact and snacking innovations that will be created here.”

Mondelēz International has a long history and deep roots in New Jersey, spanning many decades, including the state being home to the company’s North America headquarters and home to many employees. With this significant investment of nearly $50 million in its new Global R&D Innovation Center, Mondelēz further expands the company’s presence in this geography while supporting its future growth as a global snacking leader.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Laurie Guzzinati (Media)
  
 +1 847 943 5678
  
 news@mdlz.com

All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
10:01aMondelēz International Opens Doors to New Global R&D Innovation Center
GL
09:48aMizuho Adjusts Price Target on Mondelez International to $86 From $78, Maintains Buy Ra..
MT
04/28Mondelez International's 'Impressive' Q1 Suggests Potential for 'Further Positive Revis..
MT
04/28Amazon, Snap fall; Intel, Mondelez rise
AQ
04/28BofA Securities Adjusts Mondelez International's Price Target to $82 From $77, Keeps Bu..
MT
04/28UBS Adjusts Mondelez International Price Target to $78 From $72, Maintains Neutral Rati..
MT
04/28Mondelez International on Track for Record High Close -- Data Talk
DJ
04/28Wells Fargo Adjusts Price Target on Mondelez International to $82 From $77, Maintains O..
MT
04/28Deutsche Bank Adjusts Mondelez International Price Target to $80 From $76, Maintains Bu..
MT
04/28Barclays Adjusts Price Target on Mondelez International to $80 From $72, Maintains Over..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 35 295 M - -
Net income 2023 4 666 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,3x
Yield 2023 2,09%
Capitalization 104 B 104 B -
EV / Sales 2023 3,54x
EV / Sales 2024 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 76,72 $
Average target price 79,33 $
Spread / Average Target 3,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javier Polit Chief Information & Digital Officer
Daniel Ramos Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.11%104 481
NESTLÉ S.A.6.89%343 136
THE HERSHEY COMPANY17.92%55 813
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.70%52 057
KRAFT HEINZ-3.54%48 184
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-15.91%42 525
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer