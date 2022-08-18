Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Mondelez International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
65.51 USD   -0.68%
09:06aMondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7
GL
09:05aMondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7
AQ
08/17Mondelēz International Releases 2021 Human Rights Due Diligence and Modern Slavery Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on September 7

08/18/2022 | 09:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) today announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chief Executive Officer and Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat session at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 12:45 pm ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available at www.mondelezinternational.com/investors. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
    

Contact:Tracey Noe (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors)
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

 


All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
09:06aMondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conferen..
GL
09:05aMondelēz International to Participate in Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conferen..
AQ
08/17Mondelēz International Releases 2021 Human Rights Due Diligence and Modern Slavery..
AQ
08/11TreeHouse Foods to sell part of meal prep business for $950 million
RE
08/02Mondelez international reports q2 2022 results
AQ
08/02Mondelez international completes acquisition of clif bar & company, u.s. leader in fast..
AQ
08/02Mondelez international completes acquisition of clif bar and company, u.s. leader in fa..
AQ
08/01Mondelēz International Completes Acquisition of Clif Bar & Company, U.S. Leader in..
GL
08/01Mondelez International, Inc. completed the acquisition of Clif Bar & Company.
CI
07/28Berenberg Bank Adjusts Mondelez International's Price Target to $72 From $69, Maintains..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30 560 M - -
Net income 2022 3 635 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19 025 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,7x
Yield 2022 2,24%
Capitalization 89 786 M 89 786 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,56x
EV / Sales 2023 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 65,51 $
Average target price 72,37 $
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.21%89 786
NESTLÉ S.A.-8.30%338 291
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY27.76%48 404
THE HERSHEY COMPANY19.13%47 245
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY6.41%46 812
GENERAL MILLS, INC.14.49%45 953