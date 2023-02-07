Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mondelez International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MDLZ   US6092071058

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-06 pm EST
66.17 USD   +0.39%
09:06aMondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 21
GL
09:05aMondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 21
AQ
02/06Cowen Adjusts Price Target on Mondelez International to $75 From $72, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
Summary 
Summary

Mondelēz International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 21

02/07/2023 | 09:06am EST
CHICAGO, Feb. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) announced that Dirk Van de Put, Chairman & CEO, Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer and Martin Renaud, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, will present at the annual Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference on February 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2022 net revenues of approximately $31 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, Ritz, LU, Clif Bar and Tate's Bake Shop biscuits and baked snacks, as well as Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Tracey Noe (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors) 
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454 
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 093 M - -
Net income 2023 4 254 M - -
Net Debt 2023 20 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 20,9x
Yield 2023 2,40%
Capitalization 90 210 M 90 210 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,24x
EV / Sales 2024 3,15x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 67,7%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 66,17 $
Average target price 74,31 $
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Javier Polit Chief Information & Digital Officer
Daniel Ramos Executive VP, Chief Research & Development Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-0.72%90 210
NESTLÉ S.A.4.05%331 708
THE HERSHEY COMPANY3.87%49 329
KRAFT HEINZ-1.92%48 911
GENERAL MILLS, INC.-7.95%45 506
ARCHER-DANIELS-MIDLAND COMPANY-11.38%45 166