Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Mondelez International, Inc.    MDLZ

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(MDLZ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Mondelēz International to Report Q1 2021 Financial Results on April 27, 2021

04/09/2021 | 02:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its first quarter 2021 financial results on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 1-800-322-9079 from the United States and 1-973-582-2717 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until April 29, 2021 by calling 1-855-859-2056 from the United States and 1-404-537-3406 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is 7149296. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's web site.

The company will be live tweeting the event at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2020 net revenues of approximately $27 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Jess Vogl (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors) 
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454 
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com

 



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02:30pMondelēz International to Report Q1 2021 Financial Results on April 27, ..
GL
04/08MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
04/06MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : Supporting the COVID-19 Vaccination Effort
PU
04/05MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : Announces redemption prices for 1.000% notes due 2022,..
AQ
03/30MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/29Mondelēz International Announces Redemption Prices for 1.000% Notes due ..
GL
03/26MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form ..
AQ
03/23MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : SOUR PATCH KIDS® Celebrates April Fools' Day With "Sou..
PR
03/22MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : to buy majority stake in UK snack bar firm Grenade in ..
RE
03/22MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL  : Acquires Protein Bar Maker Grenade
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28 165 M - -
Net income 2021 3 804 M - -
Net Debt 2021 17 083 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,7x
Yield 2021 2,25%
Capitalization 82 873 M 82 873 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales 2022 3,43x
Nbr of Employees 79 000
Free-Float 70,9%
Chart MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Mondelez International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 65,31 $
Last Close Price 58,98 $
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dirk van de Put Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Luca Zaramella Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robin S. Hargrove Executive VP-Research, Development & Quality
Javier Polit Chief Information Officer
Lois D. Juliber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.0.87%82 873
NESTLÉ S.A.3.84%329 596
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-23.92%68 201
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY17.74%49 915
DANONE11.77%46 443
GENERAL MILLS, INC.4.40%37 178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ