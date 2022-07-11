Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Mondelez International, Inc.
  News
  Summary
  Report
2022-07-08
62.44 USD   +0.11%
07/08Cocoa buyers back Ivory Coast and Ghana's cocoa premium schemes
RE
Mondelēz International to Report Q2 2022 Financial Results on July 26, 2022

07/11/2022 | 09:06am EDT
CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET and will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

Investors and analysts may participate via phone by calling 800-267-6316 from the United States and 203-518-9856 from other locations. To ensure timely access, participants should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the call starts. A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available until August 2, 2022 by calling 800-925-9349 from the United States and 402-220-5382 from other locations. The access code for both the conference call and its rebroadcast is MDLZQ22022. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2021 net revenues of approximately $29 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

Contact:Tracey Noe (Media)Shep Dunlap (Investors) 
 +1 847 943 5678+1 847 943 5454 
 news@mdlz.comir@mdlz.com
 


